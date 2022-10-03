These are the best coffee shops in NYC according to Time Out readers

In honor of both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) last week, we asked Time Out readers which coffee shops they love a latte. Now we're spilling the tea—er, coffee—on which coffeeshops to add to your list.

Consider this guide as a companion to our reporting on The 24 best coffee shops in NYC where you'll see plenty of overlap. Several places were submitted over and over, so we marked those ones with an asterisk.* It's worth noting that we haven't personally vetted every place on the following list, but we trust all of our readers' recommendations enough to share. Plus, dear readers, you've also introduced us to some new spots to check out, and that's simply brewtiful. Enough with the puns, onto the list, from A-Z.

% Arabica, DUMBO

787 Coffee & Co., Upper East Side

10,000 Coffee, Midtown

Abraco, East Village

Alegrito Cafe Bar, Bensonhurst

As you Life, East Williamsburg

Bar Pisellino, West Village

The Bean, Multiple locations

Beans and Leaves, Staten Island

Birch Coffee, Multiple locations

Black Fox, Multiple locations

Blackstone Coffee Roasters, Greenwich Village

Blue Bottle, Multiple locations

Bluestone Lane, Multiple locations, but be sure to visit the UES spot for amazing architecture

Brightside, Williamsburg

Caffe Reggio, Greenwich Village

Chock Full O' Nuts, Multiple locations

Coffee Inn, Lenox Hill

Coffee Project, Multiple locations

Culture Midtown Espresso, Midtown

D'Amico Coffee, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens

Daily Provisions, Multiple locations

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Devoción, Williamsburg*

Frenchy Coffee, Upper East Side

Frisson Espresso, Hell's Kitchen

Gotham, Flatiron

Gregorys Coffee, Multiple locations

Cafe Grumpy, Multiple locations

Hungry Ghost, Multiple locations

Jack's Stir Brew Coffee, Multiple locations

Joe Coffee, Multiple locations

Joe and the Juice, Multiple locations

The Jolly Goat, Hell's Kitchen

Kobrick Coffee Co., Meatpacking District

Kore Coffee, Chinatown

Madman Espresso, Multiple locations

Mixtape, Bushwick

NBHD Brulee, Harlem

La Cabra, East Village*

La Cantine, Bushwick

La Colombe, Multiple locations

Lark Cafe, Brooklyn

Laughing Man, Tribeca

Mottley Kitchen, South Bronx

Ninth Street Espresso, Multiple locations

Qahwah House, Brooklyn

Oslo Coffee, Multiple locations

Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Eugene Gannon Porto Rico Importing Co.

Porto Rico Importing, Greenwich Village

REMI Flower and Coffee, Midtown East

The Roost, East Village

Round K by Sol, Chinatown

Sey Coffee, Bushwick*

Solid State, Upper West Site

Stumptown, Multiple locations

Suited, Financial District

Think Coffee, Multiple locations

Upstate Stock Coffee, Brooklyn

Voyager Coffee, Financial District

Yanni's Coffee, Greenwich Village

Zibetto Espresso Bar, Multiple locations