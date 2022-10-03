These are the best coffee shops in NYC according to Time Out readers

[title]
In honor of both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) last week, we asked Time Out readers which coffee shops they love a latte. Now we're spilling the tea—er, coffee—on which coffeeshops to add to your list.
Consider this guide as a companion to our reporting on The 24 best coffee shops in NYC where you'll see plenty of overlap. Several places were submitted over and over, so we marked those ones with an asterisk.* It's worth noting that we haven't personally vetted every place on the following list, but we trust all of our readers' recommendations enough to share. Plus, dear readers, you've also introduced us to some new spots to check out, and that's simply brewtiful. Enough with the puns, onto the list, from A-Z.
RECOMMENDED: NYC's 31 best bakeries
% Arabica, DUMBO
787 Coffee & Co., Upper East Side
10,000 Coffee, Midtown
Abraco, East Village
Alegrito Cafe Bar, Bensonhurst
As you Life, East Williamsburg
Bar Pisellino, West Village
The Bean, Multiple locations
Beans and Leaves, Staten Island
Birch Coffee, Multiple locations
Black Fox, Multiple locations
Blackstone Coffee Roasters, Greenwich Village
Blue Bottle, Multiple locations
Bluestone Lane, Multiple locations, but be sure to visit the UES spot for amazing architecture
Brightside, Williamsburg
Caffe Reggio, Greenwich Village
Chock Full O' Nuts, Multiple locations
Coffee Inn, Lenox Hill
Coffee Project, Multiple locations
Culture Midtown Espresso, Midtown
D'Amico Coffee, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens
Daily Provisions, Multiple locations
Devoción, Williamsburg*
Frenchy Coffee, Upper East Side
Frisson Espresso, Hell's Kitchen
Gotham, Flatiron
Gregorys Coffee, Multiple locations
Cafe Grumpy, Multiple locations
Hungry Ghost, Multiple locations
Jack's Stir Brew Coffee, Multiple locations
Joe Coffee, Multiple locations
Joe and the Juice, Multiple locations
The Jolly Goat, Hell's Kitchen
Kobrick Coffee Co., Meatpacking District
Kore Coffee, Chinatown
Madman Espresso, Multiple locations
Mixtape, Bushwick
NBHD Brulee, Harlem
La Cabra, East Village*
La Cantine, Bushwick
La Colombe, Multiple locations
Lark Cafe, Brooklyn
Laughing Man, Tribeca
Mottley Kitchen, South Bronx
Ninth Street Espresso, Multiple locations
Qahwah House, Brooklyn
Oslo Coffee, Multiple locations
Porto Rico Importing, Greenwich Village
REMI Flower and Coffee, Midtown East
The Roost, East Village
Round K by Sol, Chinatown
Sey Coffee, Bushwick*
Solid State, Upper West Site
Stumptown, Multiple locations
Suited, Financial District
Think Coffee, Multiple locations
Upstate Stock Coffee, Brooklyn
Voyager Coffee, Financial District
Yanni's Coffee, Greenwich Village
Zibetto Espresso Bar, Multiple locations