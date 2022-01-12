Since international travel has been more difficult, these places served as getaways for many New Yorkers.

Roadtrips from NYC have always been a fun getaway but in the past two years, they've become necessary.

We've taken to staying at the coziest cabins and secluded locales near NYC, going on ski trips to the best resorts and planning easy getaways from the city since international travel has been more difficult.

Vrbo, the vacation rental online marketplace, looked at vacation rental demand between September 1, 2020-August 31, 2021 to determine the top drive-to destinations from some of the biggest metro areas, including NYC.

"We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable," said Alison Kwong, a Vrbo spokesperson. "As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home. From every major region of the country, travelers can find a popular vacation destination within 300 miles on Vrbo, which is about a 3-4 hour car ride."

The top three drive-to destinations for NYC are the Hamptons, New York (100 miles), the Jersey Shore, New Jersey (85 miles) and Cape Cod, Massachusetts (250 miles). It's no mystery why these places took the top spots—each one is all about being in the great outdoors and enjoying fresh air and the beauty of nature.

Curious what each place holds for you to do?

The Hamptons on the East End of Long Island are a little over two hours from NYC. While it's largely a playground for the rich in the summer, it offers a quaint and beautiful getaway all year round with its sandy respites, dunes and relatively untouched landscapes. The area boasts gratis culture with ample art galleries (the Dan Flavin Art Institute), no-nonsense places to eat (Lobster Roll) and drink (Fellingham’s) and the most pristine beaches, parks and farmland you'll ever see.

The Jersey Shore in New Jersey has retro swimming spots dotted with hotels, bars and restaurants and hidden beaches tucked just out of sight. There are enough beach experiences here to fill a vacation…or a season with beaches like Sandy Hook, Long Beach Island, Asbury Park, Sunset Beach, Atlantic City and others. Plus, they're not far from other Jersey getaway spots.

Cape Cod in Massachusetts is a classic-Americana summer getaway—it boasts beautiful beaches, hydrangeas and cedar-shingled cottages of what Henry David Thoreau called the "bare and bending arm of Massachusetts." And the ice cream, putt-putt courses and lobster rolls beckon visitors out in droves. Aside from the beaches, you can tour vineyards, visit a potato chip factory and taste the best lobster you've ever had in your life.

