The most secluded getaways from New York City
From a private Catskills campsite to a secret library in the woods, these secluded getaways from New York will entice all
A list of secluded getaways from New York happens to resemble the city you are trying to leave behind. These destinations are filled with the same kind of wonder, excitement and cultural pursuits that make New York City one of the most wonderful towns in all of the land. The difference? These escape will provide you with respite from the crowds, which is what we're all bound to crave at the moment. From a walk-above-nature in the Adirondacks to a Rhode Island destination that will cater to your social distancing needs and a secluded campsite in the Catskills, these spots make for ideal trips during times of global crisis and not. As fun-filled as camping sites, cycling and hiking trails are, there is something about going a bit farther away that makes for more memorable times—especially given the current travel restrictions in place. So, without further ado, in no particular order, here are the best secluded getaways to take from New York to escape the crowds.
NOTE: Although our list has been vetted, re-opening guidelines in the New York area are constantly changing. Reach out to specific venues and destinations before planning a trip.
Secluded getaways from New York
1. Outlier Inn
A relatively short 90 miles from New York City, the Outlier Inn sits on 12 acres of property in the Southern Catskill mountains. What is it, exactly? A retreat space of sorts that features a bit of everything: there’s a swimmable pond that sits right next to a geodesic dome perfect for glamping (warning: you'll have to bring your own bedding, towels and more) and a tiny house built out of recycled materials (yes, there is electricity. No, there is no running water). You’ll also get to spend time with animals in the two separate pastures, enjoy an outdoor firepit and—last but not least—step into a super cool recording studio that features a few isolation booths, a control room, a live room and more. As we said: expect a bit of everything.
2. Block Island
An hour ferry ride from Montauk, in the Hamptons, Block Island in Rhode Island will feel like a world away from the hustle and bustle of New York. A handful of hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts will accomodate visitors but we suggest renting a house for the duration of your stay. As for things to do on the island while still maintaining social distancing measures: opt to rent a bike or a moped to explore the area, walk through trails, spend the day at the beach or the very entertaining animal farm. You can also head to the Southeast Lighthouse and the North Lighthouse—the buildings are closed, but the grounds are open and ripe for exploration.
3. Hemmelig Rom
Believe it or not, there is a gorgeous secret library nestled in the woods of Ellenville, New York just 90 miles outside of the city. As if that wasn't cool enough: the 290-square-foot Hemmelig Rom (Norwegian for "secret room") is made from the oaks that surround the property, which is actually a portion of Norwegian-British visual artist Jason Koxvold's home. Koxvold built it all alongside Studio Padro back in 2014. You can rent out the space on Airbnb but, fair warning, it sells out pretty quickly.
4. The Glass House
Accessible via the Metro North New Haven line, The Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut is the stuff of legend. In regular times, visitors are able to explore the grounds in its entirety, accessing the 1,815-square-foot, Philip Johnson-conceived Glass House (which is insible from the road) and its neighborhing Brick House. Currently, the attraction is accessible as an outdoor-only experience but that shouldn't stop you from visiting. A few notes: picnicking is not permitted at the moment and all passes should be secured in advance but, on the flip side, photography is certainly encouraged. So get ready to step up that Instagram game after months of staying at home.
5. Warwick Valley Wine and Distillery
On the foothill of the Hudson Valley, Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery sits on 120 acres of land that are home to a tasting room, a cafe, beautiful gardens and orchards. Enjoy a glass (or three) of wine while keeping your distance from other visitors and take in the fact that New York's original cider—Doc's Cider—was created right here. One more thing: the first distillery in the state since Prohibition, American Fruits, also calls the venue home.
6. Breakneck Ridge
Between Beacon and Cold Spring, Breakneck Ridge is a stupendous mountain that basically begs of you to hike it. There are a ton of different hikes for you to choose from based on difficulty level, desired scenery, elevation and approximate roundtrip times. What do they all have in common? You'll likely be able to maintain social distances while hiking given the enormonity of the area. For those of you looking to tackle a relatively easy route, opt for the Great Swamp, which will take you on a boardwalk that passes through the Appalachian Trail. Pros will likely tackle the full loop at Bull Hill: at 5.9 miles and a maximum elevation of 1,421 feet above sea level, this trail will bring you face-to-face with some pretty awesome ruins and memorable views. You can search for the perfect hike on Breakneck Ridge’s official website.
7. Mohonk Preserve
Picture this: over 8,000 acres of forests, cliffs, ponds and streams that are ideal for hiking, cycling, horseback riding, trail running, rock climbing and more. Just 90 miles north of New York City, in Ulster County, Mohonk Preserve is truly a nature lover's slice of paradise that, unlike most other hiking grounds, is also home to horseback riding opportunities within designated carriage roads that promise less foot traffic than other destinations.
8. Blue Hill Farm
For the time being, you can either pick up a resourcED Box to-go or make a reservation for The Picnic at Blue Hill at Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, an award-winning restaurant that has partnered with the nonprofit organization to change "the way America eats and farms." Either way, expect privacy to take center stage.
9. Wild Walk
Found in the heart of the Adirondacks, Wild Walk is nestled within the 81-acre Wild Center. It is, quite literally, a walkway above the forest that will likely take your breath away. Designed by Charles P. Reay and officially open to the public back in 2016, the adventure feels like flying and is meant to "transform the way we see into the natural world by offering the perspective of the rest of nature." Talk about a walk on the wild side.
10. Eagle Mountain Eyrie
It doesn’t get much more secluded than Eagle Mountain Eyrie, a private campsite on a Catskill mountain peak. You'll be surrounded by some of the highest peaks in the area, including Balsam, Graham and Double Top. Expect to catch glimpses of coyotes, bears, hawks and deers while jogging the area or fishing for world-class trout. And when you're craving a more city-like atmosphere, head on to nearby Margaretville or Arkville for some restaurants and shopping excursions.