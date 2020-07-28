The most secluded getaways from New York City

A list of secluded getaways from New York happens to resemble the city you are trying to leave behind. These destinations are filled with the same kind of wonder, excitement and cultural pursuits that make New York City one of the most wonderful towns in all of the land. The difference? These escape will provide you with respite from the crowds, which is what we're all bound to crave at the moment. From a walk-above-nature in the Adirondacks to a Rhode Island destination that will cater to your social distancing needs and a secluded campsite in the Catskills, these spots make for ideal trips during times of global crisis and not. As fun-filled as camping sites, cycling and hiking trails are, there is something about going a bit farther away that makes for more memorable times—especially given the current travel restrictions in place. So, without further ado, in no particular order, here are the best secluded getaways to take from New York to escape the crowds.

NOTE: Although our list has been vetted, re-opening guidelines in the New York area are constantly changing. Reach out to specific venues and destinations before planning a trip.