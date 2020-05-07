This designer is making face masks out of old sneakers

People seem to be of two minds when it comes to the issue of wearing face masks. On the one hand, despite the fact that they're becoming more and more available after a lengthy period of shortages, and the fact that wearing one is now required in NYC if you're going outside, some folks are refusing to accept them. On the other hand, some people, both here and elsewhere, have decided to make lemonade out of lemons by embracing face masks as a fashion statement and an opportunity to express themselves.

There are now contests being held online to find the most creative masks, while Instagram has become a clearing house for chic face coverings. Everyone seems to be getting in on the act, including fine purveyors of chef's couture. We'd argue, however, that the coolest idea in this vein comes from a design team that's come up with an ingenious solution to all those extra sneakers cluttering your hallway: Turn them into face masks.

As part of a thought experiment to consider how design will change in the "post-corona" era, the group WeWantMore produced a series of mask fashioned out of vintage kicks from Adidas and other footwear brands. And while the firm is located in Antwerp, Belgium, there’s no denying that their creations have a bad-ass look that fits right in with NYC—or the world of Mad Max for that matter.

Alas, WeWantMore’s sneaker face masks are one of a kind and not available for sale. That’s too bad, because if anyone did decide to manufacture them, it’s likely they’d go flying off the shelves.

