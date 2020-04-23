This free adult coloring book depicts classic NYC scenes

Spotting subway oddities on a morning commute is something all New Yorkers have universally experienced—and may currently miss.

Subway Creatures, the fascinating Instagram account that documents all the amazing chaos and hilarity that happen on the trains of New York City, has teamed up with Brooklyn artist David Regone to depict those NYC scenes in the form of a coloring book.

"Stuck inside with nothing to do?" wrote Regone on Instagram. "Wishing you could get back to city living?@subwaycreatures and I have put together a free coloring book with all of your favorite NYC characters and places. Download a free 14 page pdf copy of Scenes from New York Coloring Book. Simply print at home and kill sometime coloring in the city we all love and miss."

The book, which you can download here, is full of an amazing series of illustrations inspired by Subway Creatures’ posts and a typical day, person, or place you’d find in New York.

One scene that stood out to us was what appears to be a few New Yorkers on the subway donning winter coats and boots—minus their pants. What’s the first thing that comes to mind? NYC's No Pants Subway Ride that happens every January since 2002.

Another New Yorker is carrying their couch onto the subway—something not unheard of when moving from one overly pricey New York city apartment to another on a budget.

In the pages you can also expect to shade in some iconic neighborhood spots too. "The Scenes From New York Coloring Book includes black and white snapshots from some of my personal favorite haunts like Peter Pan Donuts, Veselka, Paisanos Butcher Shop, Books are Magic, and several others," Regone tells us. "People can draw from the safety of their couch and get lost in the vibrant details of the city we all love."

Until we are regularly stumbling upon these scenes and places again in-person, coloring in each feels like its own high-spirited game of "Where’s Waldo," except instead of Waldo the goal is to find the most unusual, quirky or just plain beloved New York moments that make this city what it is.

