It's a trio as indelible as Charlie's Angels, the Marx brothers, and Luke, Leia and Han: We're talking about crispy crust, savory sauce, and melty cheese. Together, they form that most elemental of foods, the perfectly constructed pizza pie. And nowhere in the world is the pizza more iconic than here in New York City, according to, well, you!



The Time Out Index survey asked our readers around the world to vote on the classic dishes of their cities—and 38,000 of you responded. The results are in and we now have a definitive list of the world’s most iconic dishes. London's got flaky platters of fish and chips, Tokyo's got steamy bowls of ramen, but for Time Out New York readers, there was no other dish that could possibly represent good ol' Gotham than some classic 'za. (Bagels and pasta were runners-up, but honestly, it wasn't even close.)



Pizza and New York have a long, storied relationship—legend holds that the Neapolitan specialty was first crafted stateside back in 1905 on the corners of Spring and Mott Streets at the original Lombardi's. In the century since, the slice has become as woven into the fabric of everyday New York life as celebrity sightings and subway delays. Need delicious proof? Check out the best pizza in NYC—from highbrow options at Ops to the affectionately old-school pies at Juliana’s - Time Out Market—for yourself!

