12 ways to eat like a local in New York

In New York, you can have Sunday supper any night of the week. Whether you call it sauce or gravy, the red-sauce tradition was brought to our fair city in heaping portions by Italian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th century. They cornered out their own little Italys across the boroughs, dishing out food that was a little Italian, a little American, and very New York. Nowadays, the red-sauce experience is equally defined by food—the veal parm, the linguine clam, the fried galamad (that’s calamari, for those not fluent in Brooklynese)—and atmosphere: The tables should be clothed, the waiters should be bowtied, and the whole production should look like Martin Scorcese directed it well before you were born.



Where to get it: If you know a guy who knows a guy, you can try for a table at the perpetually-booked Rao’s in East Harlem. Slightly easier to get into, though, are outer-borough old-timers like Don Peppe’s in Ozone Park and Bamonte’s in Williamsburg, which serve red-sauce classics like your nonna used to make.