Your best options for eating and drinking in the Rockaways this summer

The ultimate Summer 2020 guide to dining at the Rockaways. Here's what's open now.

With beaches now reopened in New York City, you’ll probably be headed out to score some rays this weekend. But with so much changeover in recent months to the hospitality industry, it can be hard to keep track of which food spots are opened or closed. After a long day in the sun, scrambling to do the labor of figuring out where you can eat nearby can be draining. That’s why we’ve put together your guide to all things dining out in the Rockaways this summer. And, yes, even though there is reason to believe the virus spreads less effectively in the outdoors, these food businesses are requiring customers to wear their damn masks when placing orders. In the Rockaways, you might be able to get away with no shoes or shirt service, but, this year, certainly not without a mask. As New Yorkers seek out beaches—now that lifeguards are back on duty—for their next social-distanced hang, some might even want to make it a staycation. Stay tuned for more about The Rockaway Hotel opening there soon.

Rippers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIPPERS (@rippers86) on Jun 30, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Burger joint Rippers has opened for to-go bites at their boardwalk spot. Learn more, here.

Clara Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Cakes (@claracakes) on Jul 7, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Chef, cookbook author and recipe developer Clara Polito focuses on vegan-inspired treats served at pop-ups around the Rockaways. Most recently, she has launched a summer picnic basket to enjoy. For $100, you get an insulated reusable bag that contains vegan Italian delicacies (enough for up to four people): homemade focaccia bread, cashew ricotta (16 oz), carrot pancetta (32 oz), tahini potato salad (32 oz), apricot peach jam (8 oz), pickled cherries and olives (16 oz), 2 strawberries-and-creme mini pies, watermelon margaritas from Bernadette’s Summer House (serves 4) and reading material from nearby Avoid The Day Bookstore. Pick-up is at Bernadette’s Summer House (a sister location to Bernadette's). Learn more, here.

Bernadette’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernadette’s (@bernadettesrockaway) on Jun 28, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT

Bernadette’s is also currently open for business. They’re serving drinks, donuts, sandos and more. Learn more, here.

Thankyou

Newcomer Rockaways cafe Thankyou is currently offering contactless pick-up for items such as hard-to-find grocery staples and a summer-long pop-up with La Cevicheria for all your tangy seafood dreams. Learn more, here.





Tacoway Beach

View this post on Instagram open 11am - 7pm A post shared by Tacoway Beach (@tacowaybeach) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Everyone’s favorite taco stand has reopened for the Summer 2020 season with options like fish, tofu or bean tacos with sides such as a cucumber mango salad. Learn more, here.

Rockaway Beach Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockaway Beach Bakery (@rockawaybeachbakery) on Jun 19, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

This beloved bakery serves up pastries like a daily-changing danish with flavors such as guava. But they also have lunch-y items such as a goat cheese and beet sandwich or their take on a BLT with scallion mayo made on house bread. Learn more, here.

Whit’s End

Local pizza parlor Whit’s End is still serving up its freshmade pizza pies here in the Rockaways. Learn more, here.

High 97

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGH 97 (@_high97_) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

Located at the 97th Street concession stands, High 97 is currently offering online ordering for food items such as fried chicken poppers, fish sandwiches, cheeseburger burgers, fries (duh!) and more. Learn more, here.





Caracas Arepas

This season, the Caracas Arepas team is focused on a small menu of their crowd-favorite arepas. Learn more, here.

Brothers

Smoothie bar Brothers has also reopened at the concession stand at 106th street, bringing along with it a menu of fruit-forward options for your slurping. Learn more, here.

