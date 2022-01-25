NYC’s coziest outdoor dining spots

Wayla opened with a darling garden back in 2019, and the excellent Thai restaurant outdid itself with the more recent addition of its enclosed and heated, rustic outdoor booths. They’re private per party and large enough to accommodate intimate groups.
Even when the weather outside is frightful, NYC’s outdoor dining is still delightful, whether you’re boldly braving the wintry air at a rooftop spot or seeking somewhere with maximum cozy appeal. To achieve the latter, you’ll need some combination of covered sidewalk seats, outside heat, occasional enclosures and good old analog blankets. The coziest outdoor dining spots in town have you covered, with terrific food and drinks to further fortify yourself against the temps.