Winter Village Industry Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy of Industry Kitchen

NYC’s coziest outdoor dining spots

Cuddly spots to curl up up with cocktails and snuggle snacks

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Even when the weather outside is frightful, NYC’s outdoor dining is still delightful, whether you’re boldly braving the wintry air at a rooftop spot or seeking somewhere with maximum cozy appeal. To achieve the latter, you’ll need some combination of covered sidewalk seats, outside heat, occasional enclosures and good old analog blankets. The coziest outdoor dining spots in town have you covered, with terrific food and drinks to further fortify yourself against the temps. 

NYC's coziest outdoor dining spots

Wayla
Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Franzen

1. Wayla

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Lower East Side

Wayla opened with a darling garden back in 2019, and the excellent Thai restaurant outdid itself with the more recent addition of its enclosed and heated, rustic outdoor booths. They’re private per party and large enough to accommodate intimate groups. 

Industry Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy of Industry Kitchen

2. Industry Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Financial District
  • price 2 of 4

It might get a little chillier on the shores of the East River, but Industry Kitchen serves its modern American menus across a veritable village of clear enclosures a stone’s skip from the water. Grab one closest to the gentle tides for the best views of Brooklyn and two of the bridges that connect it to Manhattan. 

3. The Waverly Inn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

The Waverly’s charming, brick and ivy-lined garden has been a cozy mainstay since 2006, including several years of uber-exclusivity. It’s a lot easier to nab a table in its glass-topped back space now than it was a decade-and-a-half ago, and the 2020s-era addition of sidewalk seats on picturesque Bank Street further expand availability. 

 

Pinto Garden
Photograph: Courtesy of Pinto Garden

5. Pinto Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • West Village

You’ll see this West Village Thai staple’s bloom-festooned facade from a block away. Its strip of sidewalk seats are covered in a canopy of flora, and the enclosed back garden feels even more like a life-sized bouquet. Both are heated for the brisk West Village winer. 

Soogil
Photograph: Courtesy of Soogil

7. Soogil

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

The outdoor dining area on Soogil’s patch of East 4th Street has lattice work on one side, looks out onto the street from the other and has a string-light adorned roof that can deflect light precipitation. Its $115 chef’s tasting is available inside and out, where you'll find top-down electric heaters. 

