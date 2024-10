Dig into fresh pasta, crackly-crust pizza and more old-world fare at top-notch Italian restaurants in the West Village

The West Village is teeming with some of the best Italian restaurants in New York City. First-rate Italian restaurants, espresso bars, gelaterias, and—of course—the best pizza shops, can all be found not too far from Washington Square Park. Simply put, it's hard to not run into a meatball here. And, when you're craving fresh-rolled rigatoni or traditional osso buco, there are plenty of options downtown. Ciao!

