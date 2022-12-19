New York
The fried chicken sandwich at new restaurant Rowdy Rooster in NYC's East Village
Photograph: Courtesy of Rowdy Rooster

The best things Time Out New York editors ate in 2022

This year’s favorite dishes are both new and old classics from around NYC.

A lot can conspire to make a place seem great. The power of suggestion, beautiful surroundings, subsequent cost justification, wonderful company, and actually excellent menus. 

Time Out New York editors eat and drink around the city with such frequency that we know how to quickly cut through the enticing noise and identify when something’s just a terrific dish. Some are classic, some are novel and all of the favorites here are totally separate from NYC’s best new restaurants of 2022, to keep expanding the options of everywhere you should eat and drink right now. 

Things we ate in 2022

The Whole Fish at Leland Eating and Drinking House
Photograph: Courtesy of Delia Barth

Restaurants
Prospect Heights

  • Restaurants
  • Prospect Heights

The best thing I ate this year was the whole fried fish from Leland Eating and Drinking House. I have eaten this dish so many times this year, my body mass might be 15% Leland-big-fish at this point. Full disclosure, I am always a sucker for a whole fish, as it's so much more lavish than a fillet. But this one is extra special. The black bass is so soft and is encrusted in an almost streusel-like fry. The mix of crunchy and soft, as well as the heat from the Fresno chiles, and the tangy zip from the fennel salad it is served with proves to be the perfect textural, and flavorful bite when all combined into the perfect forkful. Delia Barth, Head of Video, North America & UK

The Wood-Grilled Broccoli Salad at Loring Place

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Greenwich Village

I’d never think I’d come away from a meal raving about grilled broccoli, but it was very memorable: It’s the rare vegetarian dish that steals the app show. I’m usually very meat-oriented when I eat out because that's something I can’t make as easily or as well at home, but this broccoli dish was just really well put together. Adam Feldman, Theater and Dance Editor, Time Out USA

The Gruyere Cheeseburger at T. Brasserie
Photograph: Nicole Franzen

Restaurants
Eating

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

In a city where burgers are perhaps only outnumbered by Blank Street Coffees, I found it especially exciting to try a new one this year that felt fresh and new. The Gruyere Cheeseburger at T. Brasserie in Jean-Georges' brand-new Tin Building features a juicy patty enveloped in cheese and green chili mustard and sandwiched between two delicate puff pastries. Every bite of it feels like you're tearing into a savory cloud. Will Gleason, Content Director, North America

The Kung Pao-Style Veggies at Spicy Moon
Photograph: Courtesy of Rossilynne Skena Culgan

The Kung Pao-Style Veggies at Spicy Moon

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Greenwich Village

I’ve eaten my way through the menu at Spicy Moon, the vegan Szechuan spot with locations in the West and East Village, but I always find my way back to the kung pao-style veggies. There’s a nice crunch when you bite into the breading, which encases broccoli and more, and it’s all doused in a sticky spicy sauce that you’ll crave even days later. —Rossilynne Skena Culgan, Things to Do Editor 

The Lil' Rowdy at Rowdy Rooster
Photograph: Courtesy of Rowdy Rooster

Restaurants
East Village

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

Unapologetic Foods’ most casual concept among its list-leading, star-collecting operations has a variety of Indian fried chicken options on and off the bone, and the Lil’ Rowdy sandwich is a favorite. Dark meat is secret-spiced and marinated, available on a five-degree fire range and served marvelously crisp with mint, yogurt and pickled onion on excellent pao familiar from Dhamaka, 2021’s best new restaurant, and Masalawala & Sons, which appeared on this year’s list. A larger selection is served on an also nice potato bun. Amber Sutherland-Namako, Restaurant Critic; Food and Drink Editor

The Spicy Miso Bowl at HinoMaru Ramen

The Spicy Miso Bowl at HinoMaru Ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Astoria

Every Wednesday is HinoMaru Ramen day. Let me explain: my husband actually doesn’t like ramen. This is a decade-long disagreement between us and has resulted in a severe lack of noodles. This year, he started going to chess club every week, leaving me to decide on dinner for myself. I instantly went to the one thing I couldn’t have—a steaming hot bowl of spicy miso ramen from Astoria’s HinoMaru. The succulent, fall-off-the-bone, braised pork is the highlight here and the mix of veggies and spices makes for an indulgent experience. And I always order kaedama (extra noodles). It’s something I look forward to every single week. —Shaye Weaver, Editor, Time Out New York Editor

The Vegetarian Borscht at Veselka
Photograph: Courtesy of Rossilynne Skena Culgan

The Vegetarian Borscht at Veselka

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • East Village

The borscht at Veselka proves just how versatile beets can be: In the summer, the cold version offers a refreshing bright pink dilly treat, and in the winter, the hot version warms up even the most frigid day. I recommend the vegetarian borscht, served with a hearty piece of white bread on the side, but there’s a meat version for carnivores as well. Plus, earlier this year, the iconic Ukrainian cafe donated proceeds of borscht sales to help Ukraine. —RSC

The Toro Tartare With Caviar at Saito
Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako

The Toro Tartare With Caviar at Saito

  • Restaurants
  • Nolita

Pretty to hold and to have, this beauty at Daisuke Nakazawa’s follow-up to his eponymous sushi spot across town is a study in decadent deliciousness. A mochi rice biscuit shell is pressed with bluefin tuna, adorned with gleaming sturgeon eggs and crowned with gold fleck absent the usually gilded goofiness. It’s a texture triumph with punchy flavors and a nice bit of break-in-case-of-emergency luxury you can indulge in without reserving weeks in advance or committing to a tasting menu. — ASN

