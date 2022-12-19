The best things Time Out New York editors ate in 2022

The best thing I ate this year was the whole fried fish from Leland Eating and Drinking House. I have eaten this dish so many times this year, my body mass might be 15% Leland-big-fish at this point. Full disclosure, I am always a sucker for a whole fish, as it's so much more lavish than a fillet. But this one is extra special. The black bass is so soft and is encrusted in an almost streusel-like fry. The mix of crunchy and soft, as well as the heat from the Fresno chiles, and the tangy zip from the fennel salad it is served with proves to be the perfect textural, and flavorful bite when all combined into the perfect forkful. —Delia Barth, Head of Video, North America & UK
A lot can conspire to make a place seem great. The power of suggestion, beautiful surroundings, subsequent cost justification, wonderful company, and actually excellent menus.
Time Out New York editors eat and drink around the city with such frequency that we know how to quickly cut through the enticing noise and identify when something’s just a terrific dish. Some are classic, some are novel and all of the favorites here are totally separate from NYC’s best new restaurants of 2022, to keep expanding the options of everywhere you should eat and drink right now.
RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in NYC right now