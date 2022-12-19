The best things Time Out New York editors ate in 2022

This year’s favorite dishes are both new and old classics from around NYC.

A lot can conspire to make a place seem great. The power of suggestion, beautiful surroundings, subsequent cost justification, wonderful company, and actually excellent menus.

Time Out New York editors eat and drink around the city with such frequency that we know how to quickly cut through the enticing noise and identify when something’s just a terrific dish. Some are classic, some are novel and all of the favorites here are totally separate from NYC’s best new restaurants of 2022, to keep expanding the options of everywhere you should eat and drink right now.

