The James Beard Pancakes at Bubby’s
Photograph: Sarah Iandoli for Time Out New York

The best things Time Out New York editors ate in 2023

We had really good dishes at these NYC spots.

Edited by
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Delia Barth
,
Shaye Weaver
,
Amber Sutherland-Namako
&
Sarah Iandoli
With 365 possibilities for a good meal in 2023, Time Out New York editors ate and drank around New York City with gusto.

We dine out so frequently in this capital of cuisine that we’re able to pinpoint what makes a good dish, cocktail or dessert—and love to share it with you.

Below, we’ve identified eight amazing dishes we loved this year. Some are from NYC’s best new restaurants of 2023, while others are mainstays or just really good spots for a meal that have gone above and beyond in a particular dish. 

The best things we ate in 2023

The James Beard Pancakes at Bubby’s
Photograph: Sarah Iandoli for Time Out New York

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Tribeca

If you’re going to Bubby’s for brunch, I’ll save you the trouble of glossing over the menu multiple times, get the James Beard pancakes. They’re light and fluffy traditional flapjacks that are so soft and flavorful. I decided to get blueberry compote on top, which tasted delicious mixed with their homemade whipped cream. Seriously, the best pancakes I’ve ever had. — Sarah Iandoli, Social Media Edtior - North America

Zucchini honey cake by From Lucie
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Zucchini honey cake by From Lucie

After Time Out New York filmed a “Hype Dish” with From Lucie, a bakery that exploded in popularity earlier this year, I made it my mission to try a slice of that gorgeous cake adorned with flowers for myself. In July, I stopped by later in the afternoon (Time Out Tip: Go as early as you can for a larger selection), and had a choice between the chocolate cake and the zucchini honey cake (with fromage frais buttercream and caramelized honey). You know I selected the latter. It was beyond heavenly. The zucchini honey cake sponge was only lightly sweet, but moist and decadent, and the creamy, sugary buttercream was a dreamy compliment that melted in my mouth. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since. — Shaye Weaver, Time Out New York Editor

The fior di latte at Farina
Photograph: Courtesy of Angelo Caranese/Amy Caranese

The fior di latte at Farina

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Red Hook

Farina took over the old Pizza Moto space, including its critical brick oven, in August, to continued success for the address. Its irregolare pies are ace and available with sundry toppings, but the house-made fior di latte’s bright, dairy freshness gives good old cheese pizza a paramount position. — Amber Sutherland-Namako, Food and Drink Editor, Critic

The omakase at Saishin

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAISHIN (@exploresaishin)

I was invited to dinner at Saishin, the sushi counter on the Gansevoort Rooftop in Meatpacking, and honestly didn’t have the highest of expectations. A rooftop sushi bar in Meatpacking screamed “gimmicky” to me. So I am as shocked as anyone to say the meal I had there might be my favorite meal of the year. It was one of the best omakase experiences I’ve had in NYC. Each cut was perfect, melt-in-your-mouth delicious, and each piece complemented the last perfectly. It’s 13 courses of non-stop hits, I wish it was 26. The full experience is a bit pricey  ($135), but you can also order a la carte for a more affordable night out ($10-$15). — Delia Barth, Head of Video, US & UK

The dorade at K’Far
Photograph: Courtesy of Mike Persico

The dorade at K’Far

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

This lovely Israeli restaurant followed Laser Wolf, its super-popular predecessor, at Williamaburg’s Hoxton Hotel toward the end of 2022, and its dorade is the best I’ve had anywhere. The whole, tail-on fish is simply seasoned, grazed with a flame and deboned for an easily navigable, tender seafood triumph served with unbeatable shabazi. — ASN

The Chongqing chicken at Shan
Photograph: Courtesy of Shan

The Chongqing chicken at Shan

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Carroll Gardens

I’ve probably had this more than any other dish this year, and I’d like to have had it even more. The Smith Street Szechuan restaurant’s Chongqing chicken is ideal for fans of the dish, it’s crispy fried bits of chicken and garlic worth searching for are smothered in chilis to a satisfying, teary effect. — ASN

The chateaubriand at Hawksmoor
Photograph: Courtesy of Hawksmoor

The chateaubriand at Hawksmoor

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse

In addition to its superlatively beautiful space and essential martinis, this British import steakhouse serves a sensational chateaubriand. Rather than cooking according to legend, the exclusive filet (just a couple of cuts per cow!) is a dry-aged, charcoal-grilled carnivore’s dream in medium rare. — ASN

The French toast dessert at Swoony’s

  • Restaurants

New to the Columbia Waterfront District—more commonly known as the edge of Carroll Gardens—Swoony’s is a hoot of a bar and grill around the corner from its antecedent, the always-busy Cafe Spaghetti. Swoony’s is lively, too, with a menu full of redone familiar favorites, and a magnificent French toast with walnuts and maple syrup that recalls a churro and steals the show. 

