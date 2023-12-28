The best things Time Out New York editors ate in 2023

We had really good dishes at these NYC spots.

With 365 possibilities for a good meal in 2023, Time Out New York editors ate and drank around New York City with gusto.

We dine out so frequently in this capital of cuisine that we’re able to pinpoint what makes a good dish, cocktail or dessert—and love to share it with you.

Below, we’ve identified eight amazing dishes we loved this year. Some are from NYC’s best new restaurants of 2023, while others are mainstays or just really good spots for a meal that have gone above and beyond in a particular dish.

