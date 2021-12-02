Classic Harbor Line has fun holiday cruises for those who'd like to enjoy sailing around the city in style. The motor yachts are decked out with holiday flair and lights and each guest gets one complementary beverage. Choose from new cruises like Cocoa and Carols holiday cruise ($96 per Adult for groups of 4 or more, $124 for 2-3 Adults) and the Holiday Brunch Cruise ($124 per Adult for groups of 4 or more, $142 for 2-3 Adults, $72 per child 3-14) or one of the classics: Statue & Skyline Holiday Cocoa Cruise ($48-$64 per adult, 1.5 hours); Sunset & Holiday Cocoa Cruise ($86-$96 per adult, 1.5 hours); and the Holiday Live Jazz Cruise ($96-$124 per adult, 1.5 hours).

It also does dazzling New Year's Eve cruises in case you'd like to surprise them with a swanky night out!