The fall Broadway season is unusually packed this year, with 20 shows set to open on the Great White Way before the end of 2022. But as all theater fans know, there's more to New York City's stage scene than the bright lights of Broadway. Many of the city's most thrilling productions happen beyond Times Square, in the wide realm known as Off Broadway—and that's certainly looking to be the case again this year. But how can you choose what to see? Let us help. We've sifted through dozens of upcoming Off Broadway shows set to open this fall and chosen 30 that, for various reasons, strike us especially promising, from trenchant dramas to revivals of cult musical classics. (Only time will tell, of course, if they turn out to be as good as they look!) Here, in order of when the shows start, is our 2022 Off Broadway fall preview.

