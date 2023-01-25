Fetus, don't fail me now! Philadelphia's Lightning Rod Special presents an encore run of its trenchant musical satire about abortion, co-created by Alice Yorke and Scott R. Sheppard (who also appear in it) with composer Alex Bechtel and director Eva Steinmetz. This feverish explosion of the abortion debate replaces rigid political views with a visceral exploration of the emotions that fuel both sides.
It will be a busy spring season on Broadway, as always. But as the New York theater world continues its first full season since the pandemic shutdown, much of the most exciting new work continues to be found in the smaller Off Broadway venues. Along with returning 2022 hits like Hansol Jung's Wolf Play and Classical Theater of Harlem's Twelfth Night—and City Center's indispensable Encores! series of concert revivals—the 2023 spring Off Broadway season includes dozens of very promising new productions. We've sorted through them to select 30 that seem especially interesting. Here, in chronological order, is our 2023 Off Broadway spring preview.
RECOMMENDED: Complete Off Broadway listings