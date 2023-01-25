On the heels of the Broadway revival of her 2001 Pulizer Prize winner Topdog/Underdog and the premiere of her musical The Harder They Come earlier this season, playwright Suzan-Lori Parks takes the stage herself to share the fruits of her pandemic writing project: an ambitious effort to write a new play every day, as well as original songs, to chronicle the experience of the shutdown. In this three-and-and-half-hour theatrical concert at Joe's Pub, directed by Niegel Smith, Parks is joined by Leland Fowler, Greg Keller, Orville Mendoza, Kenita Miller, Lauren Molina, Martín Solá and Pearl Sun (or at least, that was the cast of the show's Covid-shortened run last fall).