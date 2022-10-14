New York
Timeout

Cooking class
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best couples cooking classes in NYC

Instead of dinner reservations, learn to cook for date night at the best couples cooking classes in NYC

Annalise Mantz
Written by
Annalise Mantz
More often than not, date night involves food. With so many amazing restaurants in NYC (not to mention romantic restaurants), it’s not hard to find a new spot to take the love in your life to for a meal. But if you’re a foodie in search of unique date ideas to shake things up a little bit, a cooking class might be right up your alley. More specifically, check out the best couples cooking classes in NYC to brush up on your culinary skills while having a fun night out. We’ve tried them and boy are they good.

There’s a lot there, too. From basic culinary skills to cooking with wine, rolling sushi or cooking authentic Thai food of exceptional quality, these couples cooking classes aim to entertain and educate. And the best bit? You’re sure to grow even closer as you mix ingredients with your special someone. Just make sure it doesn’t turn into a kitchen competition — these classes contain knives! And peelers. Peelers can be dangerous, too. 

Anyway, whatever the focus of the cooking class you decide to book, you’ll learn something new and taste something delicious. Plus, you’ll have the skills you need to cook a delicious meal for a stay-at-home date night, or to impress your pals a-deux. And if you’re looking for more ways to develop skills while kindling a romance, consider one of NYC’s best pottery classes — fun, functional, and you might even get to recreate that scene from Ghost. Here’s hoping, huh?

Best couples cooking classes in NYC

Couples cooking classes at the Institute of Culinary Education
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Couples cooking classes at the Institute of Culinary Education

  • Things to do
  • Schools and universities
  • Battery Park City

The Institute of Culinary Education offers a wide variety of cooking classes from its Brookfield Place kitchen. In fact, it runs the largest program of ‘hands-on’ classes in the whole of the US. The special set of classes just for couples is massively popular, and with good reason, too. Classes include sushi rolling and sake tasting, expert advice on preparing the perfect steak and bourbon dinner, and taco-making paired with tequila tasting. Lots of fun, we can pretty much guarantee. 

Cooking With Wine at Taste Buds Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Taste Buds Kitchen

2. Cooking With Wine at Taste Buds Kitchen

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centers
  • Chelsea

What romantic dinner would be complete without a glass (or two... maybe three...) of wine? Oenophiles and casual drinkers alike will enjoy this cooking class that incorporates drops of the good stuff into each recipe. You’ll get to prep dishes like salmon en papillote, bacon and leek risotto and red wine-poached pears while sipping your favorite vintage. And although this BYOB class isn’t exclusively for couples, we can’t think of a better reason to check it out than date night. Plus you’ll have some awesome recipes to take back when you want to make some culinary music at home. Bon appetit!

Date Night at The Brooklyn Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Cinzia Reale-Castello

3. Date Night at The Brooklyn Kitchen

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Williamsburg

No complicated souffles or baked Alaska here: The Brooklyn Kitchen focuses on recipes that any home cook can easily recreate after class. In fact, you barely need to know your knife from your napkin or your spoon from your spatula because these guys will teach you literally everything you need to know. Drop in for one of their date-night lessons to learn how to expertly sear a steak, work with puff pastry, and whip up a simple fruit torte. Now all you need to do? Master what you’ve learned from the comfort of your kitchen.

Couple Date Class: Eclair and cream puffs
CourseHorse

4. Couple Date Class: Eclair and cream puffs

Okay, so this is really how to wow. Just look at them! And of course, you’ll be learning to create these culinary masterpieces together (how cute!) but once you know what you’re doing you’ll be able to knock them out at home whenever you want to impress your loved one. And you’re a people-pleaser, we can tell. They’re going to love you. And so do we. 

Cupcakes 101 at Butter Lane
Photograph: Courtesy Butter Lane

5. Cupcakes 101 at Butter Lane

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • East Village

It’s all sugar and spice and everything nice in this baking class at one of our favorite gourmet cupcakery spots, in the East Village. You’ll learn to mix three different batters, whip an ultra-fluffy frosting, and then ice the cakes like a total pro. The dozen cupcakes you create with your partner are yours to take home and eat as quickly as you damn well please. Which we think will be very quick indeed. And remember, actual sweets always beat whispering sweet nothings in their ear, if you ask us.

Coppie in Cucina at La Scuola at Eataly
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

6. Coppie in Cucina at La Scuola at Eataly

As if Eataly weren’t already the temple of all things delicious and Italian, you can also learn to cook pasta, pizza and more incredible Italian classics at the brand’s much-lauded Flatiron location. Bring someone special for a hands-on lesson in Italian cuisine and make them even more desirable in your eyes. After all, what’s hotter than someone who can cook quality Italian dishes? Here, a resident chef will demonstrate how to prepare the food and an expert sommelier will walk you through the accompanying wine pairings. Bliss.

7. Chocolate-Making 101 at Tache Artisan Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Lower East Side

At this Lower East Side chocolate shop, the artistic design of each truffle, bar and confection is just as important as the flavor. Honestly, one bite and you’ll totally know what we mean. And the really good news is that you can learn to create the good stuff yourself. All you need to do is to take a 90-minute lesson from the Tache Artisan Chocolate master chocolatier to find out how to mold and decorate your own candies. The one problem? As soon as your sweetheart gets a taste of these, you’re never getting away with lackluster drugstore chocolates ever again. Hey, we warned you.

8. Romantic Dinner for Two at Home Cooking New York

Consider this 2.5-hour class the prep work for your next anniversary or celebration. The instructors will demonstrate the techniques, then allow you to try at your own workstation. You’ll prepare hanger steak, pommes anna, dark chocolate mousse and a champagne cocktail to enjoy at the end of the class, and leave with all the recipes and skills you need to recreate the meal at home.

