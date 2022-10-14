More often than not, date night involves food. With so many amazing restaurants in NYC (not to mention romantic restaurants), it’s not hard to find a new spot to take the love in your life to for a meal. But if you’re a foodie in search of unique date ideas to shake things up a little bit, a cooking class might be right up your alley. More specifically, check out the best couples cooking classes in NYC to brush up on your culinary skills while having a fun night out. We’ve tried them and boy are they good.

There’s a lot there, too. From basic culinary skills to cooking with wine, rolling sushi or cooking authentic Thai food of exceptional quality, these couples cooking classes aim to entertain and educate. And the best bit? You’re sure to grow even closer as you mix ingredients with your special someone. Just make sure it doesn’t turn into a kitchen competition — these classes contain knives! And peelers. Peelers can be dangerous, too.

Anyway, whatever the focus of the cooking class you decide to book, you’ll learn something new and taste something delicious. Plus, you’ll have the skills you need to cook a delicious meal for a stay-at-home date night, or to impress your pals a-deux. And if you’re looking for more ways to develop skills while kindling a romance, consider one of NYC’s best pottery classes — fun, functional, and you might even get to recreate that scene from Ghost. Here’s hoping, huh?

