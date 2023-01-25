New York City is a culinary wonderland, with some of the best restaurants in the world, amazing bakeries, delicious desserts, fabulous ice cream, and the skilled chefs that make them tick. Even better, takeout and delivery options bring the best of NYC delicacies right to your doorstep. So if it's so easy to get delicious food to your door or plate without the hassle of cooking, why would you want to enroll in a cooking class? Because it's fun! And it also allows you to embrace a more creative side of yourself that you may not know about. Plus, you might actually be quite good at it. Think of all the money you'll save if you knew how to create a home-cooked meal, it might even impress your boo and make for a great date idea.

These kitchen classrooms offer a range of helpful courses, from basic knife skills to pasta-making 101 to butchering. Brush up on your Italian, learn how to master the art of sushi, and find out how to make buttery, flakey croissants. If these NYC cooking classes pique your interest, check out these couples cooking classes in NYC next time date night rolls around.

