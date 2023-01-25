New York
Cooking classes
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best cooking classes in NYC

These cooking classes in NYC will help you brush up on the basics or master a culinary skill

Written by
Juliet Izon
&
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
New York City is a culinary wonderland, with some of the best restaurants in the world, amazing bakeries, delicious desserts, fabulous ice cream, and the skilled chefs that make them tick. Even better, takeout and delivery options bring the best of NYC delicacies right to your doorstep. So if it's so easy to get delicious food to your door or plate without the hassle of cooking, why would you want to enroll in a cooking class? Because it's fun! And it also allows you to embrace a more creative side of yourself that you may not know about. Plus, you might actually be quite good at it. Think of all the money you'll save if you knew how to create a home-cooked meal, it might even impress your boo and make for a great date idea.

These kitchen classrooms offer a range of helpful courses, from basic knife skills to pasta-making 101 to butchering. Brush up on your Italian, learn how to master the art of sushi, and find out how to make buttery, flakey croissants. If these NYC cooking classes pique your interest, check out these couples cooking classes in NYC next time date night rolls around. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to classes in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The best baking classes in NYC

Best cooking classes in NYC

Hands-On Croissants at Mille-Feuille Bakery
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Hands-On Croissants at Mille-Feuille Bakery

Want international fame and notoriety for being the brains behind one of the most delicious franken-desserts this century (cronut, we’re looking at you)? Well, first you’re going to have to start at the bottom – and make sure it’s not a soggy one! The chefs at Mille-Feuille Bakery in Greenwich Village will help you with all the essentials to get you going on a path to pastry righteousness. In just over two hours you’ll learn how to make croissant dough from scratch (lots of butter and layering involved), resulting in 15 chocolate and almond crescents that you can take home to show off to kith and kin.

Any class at the Institute of Culinary Education
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Any class at the Institute of Culinary Education

  • Things to do
  • Schools and universities
  • Battery Park City

The Institute of Culinary Education is legendary. Not only do they have 1,500 classes every year, but they have loads of kitchens to work from, so you’ll never be battling for elbow room. ICE also has the largest program of recreational cooking classes in the world, so if you can’t find it here, it’s probably not worth learning. Students can learn to cook everything from dim sum to surf and turf here, but beginners might want to start with a basic knife skills course. Practice your slicing, dicing, chopping, julienning and other knife cuts to help grow into the most impressive, efficient and safe chef that you can be.

NY Cake Academy
Courtesy: coursehorse

3. NY Cake Academy

Can you ever have too much cake? The answer is heck no. Even bad cake is good cake, so if you happen to flunk a bake, it's probably still edible, even if it looks like a crumbling pile of sponge, frosting, and choc. The NY Cake Academy has several courses available, from Valentine's cookie decorating to macaron baking, you'll be shown the proper skills and techniques to become a baking whizz. 

Murray's Cheese
Courtesy: coursehorse

4. Murray's Cheese

Who doesn't love cheese? And if you say you don't, then you clearly haven't had good cheese. It's a staple in everyone's kitchen, so why not have a go at making some yourself? Make classics like mozzarella or the ever-so-trendy burrata at Murray's Cheese classes. Suitable for almost anyone, enroll in a class with other like-minded cheese fans to try your hand at making cheese from scratch, plus lots of samples. Say cheeeeese.

Any class at La Scuola at Eataly
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

5. Any class at La Scuola at Eataly

  • Shopping
  • Grocery stores
  • Flatiron

Revered chef Lidia Bastianich curated the classes here herself, which means that both the content and the food is top-notch. Hands-on classes include making fresh gnocchi or Italian cheeses, while observation classes encompass topics like the history and techniques of savory baked pasta. Afterwards, shop the store for all the amazing ingredients to cook at home.

Handmade Pasta at Taste Buds Kitchen
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Handmade Pasta at Taste Buds Kitchen

If the thought of cooking with a big-wig chef makes you weak at the knees, opt for a more laid-back cooking class like the BYOB options at Taste Buds Kitchen. Thanks to an easygoing attitude and casual environment, these classes feel more like cooking in a friend’s kitchen than formal training. Watch attentively as the instructor demonstrates the proper technique for making fresh pasta, then replicate the steps at your personal cooking station. At the end of class, you’ll share a feast of homemade ravioli and fettuccine with your fellow students—and wash it down with plenty of wine, of course.

Linked In: Sausage Making 101 at Dickson’s Farmstand Meats
Photograph: Courtesy Jonathan Aprea

9. Linked In: Sausage Making 101 at Dickson’s Farmstand Meats

When the expert butchers at this Chelsea Market shop aren’t busy breaking down a whole hog or slicing beautiful filets, they’re spreading the gospel of humanely raised meats in their classes and demos. Carnivores should sign up for the sausage-making intensive, where students learn to mix, season and fill their own links. Not only will you get to make the freshest wurst you've ever tasted, but you'll get to sip complimentary wine and beer all the while.

Chocolate classes at L’École Valrhona Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Megan Swann

10. Chocolate classes at L’École Valrhona Brooklyn

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • DUMBO

Chocoholics can take their addictions to the next level with classes held at Valrhona’s Dumbo kitchen. Aside from learning how to actually make chocolate, students can also take courses in sweet studies like Seasonal Desserts and Bon Bons. And since each course is taught by a working pastry chef, you know you're getting top-notch instruction. 

