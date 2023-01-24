Find yourself doodling while on the phone? Draw random shapes in the margins of your notebooks? Or did you used to draw on your arms at school? It's time to channel that inner artiste and polish off your hidden talent with one of these drawing classes in NYC.

Whether you want to ease into a beginners drawing workshop or go straight to sketching a live model, these artist-taught workshops include options for every skill level. And once you’ve perfected your sketching, why not expand your creative talents with some of the other awesome art classes in NYC? You can become a regular Picasso in painting classes in NYC, have a romantic Ghost moment in pottery classes in NYC, and even get your embroidery on in crafting classes in NYC.

