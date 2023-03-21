Here in New York, we’re surrounded by amazing art and sights. Our city is home to some of the best art galleries and museums in the world, not to mention mind-blowing street art and incredible sculptures. With so much creativity coming at you from all angles, you might get inspired to take some art classes and do some creating yourself. Maybe you’re into painting or drawing or dance, but if you’re looking for something to do with your hands, these pottery classes in NYC will help you creatively express yourself through ceramics.

Learn to make handmade gifts for the holidays that everyone will love. Consider an NYC pottery class as an awesome date idea too, and watch love bloom alongside your creativity. Don't be afraid to get stuck in.

