Pottery class
The best pottery classes in NYC

Get creative with your hands by taking one of these fun pottery classes in NYC

Annalise Mantz
Written by
Annalise Mantz
Here in New York, we’re surrounded by amazing art and sights. Our city is home to some of the best art galleries and museums in the world, not to mention mind-blowing street art and incredible sculptures. With so much creativity coming at you from all angles, you might get inspired to take some art classes and do some creating yourself. Maybe you’re into painting or drawing or dance, but if you’re looking for something to do with your hands, these pottery classes in NYC will help you creatively express yourself through ceramics.

Learn to make handmade gifts for the holidays that everyone will love. Consider an NYC pottery class as an awesome date idea too, and watch love bloom alongside your creativity. Don't be afraid to get stuck in. 

Pottery classes in NYC

Adult Courses at Choplet Ceramic Studio
1. Adult Courses at Choplet Ceramic Studio

This Williamsburg ceramics studio offers a good range of classes for adults, from one-day wheel workshops to more focused workshops involving pottery-making techniques and styles. Keep an eye out for social events like the BYOB Sip & Spin sessions, or host a pottery party with your friends. And if you have kids that want to get involved in a pottery class or two? The kids classes are pretty good, too. 

Book now
Ceramic workshop at Mud on My Hands
CourseHose

2. Ceramic workshop at Mud on My Hands

This Greenpoint ceramic school runs a lot of interesting classes, but this intro to ceramic is a great workshop for those wanting to start making their own mini pottery masterpieces. Classes are two and a half hours long, which means plenty of time to learn techniques, understand the materials, and get creative. Firing is also included, and you can pick up your piece a couple of weeks after your lesson.

Book now
Pottery Wheel (All Levels) at The Potter’s Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy The Potter's Wheel

3. Pottery Wheel (All Levels) at The Potter’s Wheel

Even if your only knowledge of the pottery wheel comes from that iconic scene in Ghost, you’ll pick up the technique quickly at this aptly named studio in Kew Gardens. Cover the basics of creating and glazing ceramic forms in this wheel class that's open to all levels. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to work with the instructor one-on-one if you need extra help.

Book Now
Handbuilding and Wheel at 92nd Street Y
4. Handbuilding and Wheel at 92nd Street Y

Consider this 4-week course at 92nd Street Y your comprehensive introduction to pottery. The curriculum starts with fundamental techniques, including pinch pottery and basic wheel skills, and works up to more complex projects. With 25 electric potters’ wheels, a gas reduction kiln and three electric kilns, the 92nd Street Y studio is one of the most advanced in the city.

Book Now
Handbuilding Pottery at Mugi Studio
5. Handbuilding Pottery at Mugi Studio

Make a ceramic keepsake you’ll treasure for years to come in this workshop at Mugi Studio. The instructor will help you choose which handbuilding method—pinch, coil or slab—works best for the piece you’d like to create. When you consider that the price of this class includes the firing fee, it’s actually very affordable.

Book now
Colored Porcelain Tableware Set Workshop at Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics
Photograph: Courtesy Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics

6. Colored Porcelain Tableware Set Workshop at Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics

Instead of shelling out big bucks for handmade artisan tableware, be the artisan yourself. You’ll create your very own set of two plates, two bowls and four mugs during a five-hour class at this Greenpoint studio. Apply colored slips to the surface of each piece to create speckled or striped patterns in blue, pink, red, black or gray. Your friends won’t believe you didn’t pick them up at some trendy outdoor market.

Book now
