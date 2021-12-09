New York
Timeout

Christmas Tree at Bryant Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best of what’s open on Christmas Day in NYC

Don’t stay in on December 25—New York City has plenty going on this Christmas Day, from dinners to theater.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
&
Shaye Weaver
Looking for something fun to do on Christmas Day? Whether you are staying in the city, determined to get out of the house or don't celebrate the holiday, there's much to take advantage of the city on December 25. Perhaps the quietest and least crowded day of the year in the city that never takes a break, pop into a late-night club, an ice-skating rink or get high up at one of the city's observation decks for some perspective.

What’s open on Christmas Day

See the city from Summit One Vanderbilt
Photograph: Courtesy Summit One Vanderbilt

See the city from Summit One Vanderbilt

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Midtown East

See the city sparkle from Summit One Vanderbilt. After a trip through a mirrored hallway with its own immersive elements, visitors take an elevator up to the 91st floor, where they're 1,000 feet over the streets and sidewalks of NYC. Kenzo Digital has created a totally mirrored infinity room called "Air" that reflects the sky and city views over and over, making you feel like you're walking in the sky or on another plane of existence. Looking above you and below you in this two-story space, you see your reflection repeating forever. 

Explore The Jewish Museum
Photograph: John Parnell, courtesy The Jewish Museum

Explore The Jewish Museum

  • Museums
  • Central Park

The Jewish Museum's exhibit, "Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art," explores the subject of art looting during World War II, focusing on the Nazi's theft of artwork and the journey these some 1 million works (And 2.5 million books) took as they traveled through distribution centers, sites of recovery, and networks of collectors, before, during, and after the war. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, and Judaica that survived this traumatic period of violence and upheaval against tremendous odds. By tracing the fascinating timelines of individual objects as they passed through hands and sites, their myriad stories will be brought forward, often in dialogue with archival documents and photographs that connect them to history.

Afterlives will include works by major artists that were looted from Jewish collections during the war as well as treasured pieces of Judaica. Rare examples of Jewish ceremonial objects from destroyed synagogues; works by such renowned artists as Pierre Bonnard, Marc Chagall, Paul Cézanne, Gustave Courbet, Paul Klee, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Camille Pissarro, among others; and rarely seen archival photographs and documents will all be on view. 

Take in a night of jazz at Blue Note

Take in a night of jazz at Blue Note

  • Music
  • Greenwich Village

Jazz up your holiday by catching a performance at the lively Greenwich Village musical hotspot. There will be toe-tapping, head-bopping tunes from the Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, who has recorded and performed with the likes of Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell and Michael Buble. Night owls can go to get lost in the soulful saxophone sounds from Peter Valera & The Jump Blues Band during a midnight show, too. 

See your favorite celebrities at Madame Tussauds New York
Photograph: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

See your favorite celebrities at Madame Tussauds New York

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Midtown West

A favorite among tourists and young, culture-obsessed visitors, this famous wax museum is open on Christmas Day. Without the obscene crowds of tourists, see the 200-plus wax figures, which include various movie stars, singers, athletes and politicians. Each model is painstakingly made by teams of artists through the use of precise measurements, photographs, casts and oil paints and costs a staggering $300,000 to create.

Get a frozen dessert at Serendipity 3
Photograph: courtesy Serendipity3

Get a frozen dessert at Serendipity 3

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Lenox Hill

Why not celebrate the holiday or make your weekend sweet at this cheery, kitschy East Side family spot, where sandwiches, salads and burgers merely set you up for the main course: dessert. The trademarked Frrrozen Hot Chocolate—a brain-freezing chocolate slushie—deserves its reputation; the massive beast should be shared. Given the size of the Coward’s Portion of the Outrageous Banana Split, we’re guessing the full-size version comes in a trough.

Get up high at Edge Observation Deck
Photograph: Edge

Get up high at Edge Observation Deck

  • Attractions
  • Midtown West

Get the highest view of NYC from the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere at Hudson Yards. The bird's-eye attraction dubbed Edge is well worth a visit—that is, if you’re not afraid of heights. The building’s outdoor terrace takes you 65-feet into the sky making it the highest public balcony in NYC. The deck not only features panoramic views of our city’s skyline, but a killer vantage point below. Brave souls can stand on a large, see-through glass floor and wave to passerby 1,100 feet beneath. Much like the Top of the Rock concept at Rockefeller Center, there’s a 10,000-square-foot bar, restaurant called Peak and event space on the 101th floor.

Party at House of Yes
Photograph: Maxine Nienow

Party at House of Yes

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Bushwick

Get down on the dance floor on Christmas Day night at House of Yes, which is throwing a "Merry Funkin Christmas" party. Work off your holiday sluggishness alongside a panoply of aerialists, magicians and dancers starting at 10pm.

Dance at 3 Dollar Bill

Dance at 3 Dollar Bill

  • LGBTQ+
  • East Williamsburg

Turn up to 3 Dollar Bill for Hebro's "A Christmas Jewbilee," a party for gay or queer Jewish folx and those who love them! Dance to jams by DJ Dandi all night starting at 10pm.

