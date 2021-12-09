See the city sparkle from Summit One Vanderbilt. After a trip through a mirrored hallway with its own immersive elements, visitors take an elevator up to the 91st floor, where they're 1,000 feet over the streets and sidewalks of NYC. Kenzo Digital has created a totally mirrored infinity room called "Air" that reflects the sky and city views over and over, making you feel like you're walking in the sky or on another plane of existence. Looking above you and below you in this two-story space, you see your reflection repeating forever.
Looking for something fun to do on Christmas Day? Whether you are staying in the city, determined to get out of the house or don't celebrate the holiday, there's much to take advantage of the city on December 25. Perhaps the quietest and least crowded day of the year in the city that never takes a break, pop into a late-night club, an ice-skating rink or get high up at one of the city's observation decks for some perspective.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in New York