If you were never much for school, consider the social immersion classes at City Speakeasy. Instead of staring at the chalkboard, students learn French, Russian, Arabic and other languages through social situations, like introducing yourself or ordering dinner. Your tuition also includes a post-class happy hour and an immersion event where you and your classmates will practice your newfound language skills through wine tasting, salsa dancing or another fun activity.
If your knowledge of another language is limited to menu items and styles of beer, you might want to consider taking a class to brush up on your skills. Learning new languages opens up a whole new world of communication and discovery. Sure, there are apps that can help you learn, but there’s nothing like conversing with a real person to get comfortable with a new language. The best places to take language classes in NYC offer high-quality instruction both in-person and online. Whether you choose French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese or Gaelic, even beginner language classes will give you the confidence to strike up a simple conversation over una cerveza or une bière.
Once you’ve developed your new language skills, stay on the path to self-improvement with more classes. New York has a range of opportunities for you to work on new skills and hobbies, from cooking classes and pottery classes to dance classes and more.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best classes in NYC