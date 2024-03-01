17 things you can only do in NYC

Samuel Fraunces first purchased the property at 54 Pearl Street in 1762, and revelers have been drinking their cares away at Fraunces Tavern ever since. There’s plenty of history within these hallowed halls: British forces shot a cannonball through the roof in 1775, George Washington raised a glass here on several occasions and the bar even served as the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs for a time. Whether your order one of Fraunces Tavern’s 140 craft beers or 200 whiskeys, make sure you raise a glass to the revolution!
There’s really no place in the world quite like New York City. Thanks to its dense population (one in every 38 people in the United States live here) and storied history, NYC offers plenty of things to do you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re a local or only here for a few days, don’t squander your time on run-of-the-mill attractions. To discover the most unique parts of the city, you have to tear yourself away from the best New York attractions to go off the beaten path. You might even uncover some of what locals call the secret New York while you’re at it. As the saying goes, when in Rome…
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in NYC