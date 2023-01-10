10 beach houses near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb

New Yorkers flock to the sun like moths to a flame, luring them out of the city and straight toward the best beaches in NYC. So, when that glorious warm weather finally arrives, make the most of it by planning a summer getaway from NYC to one of these beautiful beach houses. Whether you’re looking for a little bungalow on the Jersey shore or a grand estate in the Hamptons, this list includes an Airbnb for every breed of vacation lover. So, what are you waiting for? Cue up the road trip songs, pack a bag of summer essentials, and get the hell out of Dodge. Don't forget to pack snacks!

