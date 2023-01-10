New York
Best Beach House Airbnbs near NYC, Time Out New York
10 beach houses near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb

Soak up the sun during a stay at one of these charming cottages, waterfront mansions and beach houses near NYC

Written by
Annalise Mantz
&
Georgia Evans
Contributor Camila Karalyte
New Yorkers flock to the sun like moths to a flame, luring them out of the city and straight toward the best beaches in NYC. So, when that glorious warm weather finally arrives, make the most of it by planning a summer getaway from NYC to one of these beautiful beach houses. Whether you’re looking for a little bungalow on the Jersey shore or a grand estate in the Hamptons, this list includes an Airbnb for every breed of vacation lover. So, what are you waiting for? Cue up the road trip songs, pack a bag of summer essentials, and get the hell out of Dodge. Don't forget to pack snacks!

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

10 Incredible Airbnb beach houses near NYC

The poolside paradise in Southampton
1. The poolside paradise in Southampton

Want to splash the cash on a holiday to remember? This NYC Airbnb is the beach house for you. Head to Southampton and live like a VIP at this gorgeous property. Of course, you want to make the most of the outdoor space with pool parties, barbecues, and all the late-night drinks you can squeeze in during your stay. Set on half an acre(ish) of land, the home has five bedrooms, a wide-open lounge with massive patio doors, and a marble-topped luxury kitchen. Topping it off, the house is close to all the beaches and restaurants you could need.

The beachfront estate in Brigantine
2. The beachfront estate in Brigantine

If you really want to go to town when booking a beach house near NYC then this Brigantine property is for you. First up: it’s huge. We’re talking six bedrooms across three stories and more than 5,000 square feet of space. It’s even got an elevator if the stairs are just too much hard work. And okay, sure, it’s expensive but it can sleep up to 16 people so if you can round up enough friends or family then it suddenly becomes affordable. It’s in a wonderfully quiet neighborhood though so don’t upset the neighbors with your antics, huh? A luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime stay.

The pineapple cottage in Sea Bright
3. The pineapple cottage in Sea Bright

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You will, in this gorgeous yellow beach house Airbnb in Sea Bright. Named Pineapple Cottage, the vibrant Airbnb is definitely eye-catching and gives the ultimate beach vibes. With three bedrooms sleeping up to six guests, it's the perfect space for a family trip or a weekend catch-up with your best pals. Only one block away from the beach, you can smell the ocean air right from the comfort of the cozy beds. Located close to downtown restaurants but in a quieter area to ensure a truly relaxing break. Comes with everything you'll need, from an outdoor shower to rinse off your sandy feet, to an outdoor seating area and grill. Plus, there's Wi-Fi, 48" HDTV, and a WFH space. Cute and practical. 

The NYC surfhouse in Rockaway Beach
4. The NYC surfhouse in Rockaway Beach

Just a stone’s throw away from the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk, this five-bedroom beach house Airbnb decorated with surfboards can accommodate a group as large as 15 people. The outdoor patio with a mini bar, grill, hammock, and outdoor shower would be the perfect place to kick back with an ice-cold beer after a day at the beach. When you aren't hosting barbecues out back, you can check out all the very best bars, restaurants, and shops – most of which are within walking distance. It's a proper beachside escape. 

The beachside pad in New Jersey
5. The beachside pad in New Jersey

If there’s one thing we recommend here, it’s taking in the sunrise over the ocean from the rooftop hot tub. Yeah, it’s every bit as magical as it sounds. But then this house is pretty magical all round, from its incredible Long Island location right on the beach to its spacious rooms, generous balconies, and very tasteful decor kitting out rooms bursting with mod-cons. Did we mention there’s a vegetable garden, too? Help yourself when things are in season. We think you’ll like it here. 

The family cottage in Montauk
6. The family cottage in Montauk

This charming cottage in the historic Shepherd's Neck neighborhood was originally built as housing for employees who worked in the local resorts before it was beautifully restored by the current owners. With its crisp white paint, nautical knick-knacks, and bohemian touches like tie-dye wall hangings, this Montauk home is a gorgeous representation of modern interior design. Relax and unwind with the dedicated meditation room tucked away upstairs, or enjoy a good book by the stone fireplace. There's no need for parking permits, you can walk everywhere you need to. 

The beach house in Harvey Cedars
7. The beach house in Harvey Cedars

Looks interesting, right? It certainly is. Set across three stories, this beachside house is right in the heart of the beautiful setting of Harvey Cedars, at the northern end of Long Island. It can easily sleep ten people across its five large rooms, and there’s a hefty chunk of decking for you to take the party outside. But if you want our favorite thing about this stunner of a beach house? The beach is literally a few steps from the door. And if that’s still too far then there’s a super-comfy hammock for you to put your feet up.

The restored bungalow in Rockaway Beach
8. The restored bungalow in Rockaway Beach

Though this old-fashioned bungalow has been thoughtfully restored in the recent past, it still retains a vintage charm. Guests will treasure the open-air attic bedroom, exposed beams, and old-school porcelain sink. Meanwhile, vaulted ceilings keep it looking and feeling spacious. The perfect spot for escaping NYC for a few days, this house is in a great location in the heart of the Rockaways. Expect to find a buzzing community, filled with diverse flavors and things to do. You'll never be bored.  

The surf bungalow in Montauk
9. The surf bungalow in Montauk

Calling all surfers: This two-bedroom house is the perfect stay. When you’re not hanging ten, you can kick back in the gorgeous kitchen or lounge on the backyard patio draped in string lights. This fisherman's cottage has been tastefully remodeled into the kind of relaxed, romantic beach getaway any sporty couple would love. It's found right in between the hubbub of Edgemere Sreet and Surf Lodge, so expect plenty of beautiful sunset views throughout your stay. You don't even need to use your car to get around, isn't that nice? 

The waterfront cottage in Southampton
10. The waterfront cottage in Southampton

Found right on the bay in Southampton, this cozy cottage is not to be missed. Take a short break away from the busyness of city living and recharge at this waterfront property, which is minutes away from the beach. In the town, you'll find an eclectic range of shops, restaurants, and bars with a classic beachy vibe.  As for the house itself? Expect something more pard back, with relaxing cool tones running throughout the simple yet chic home. 

