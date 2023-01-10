10 beach houses near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb

1. The poolside paradise in Southampton
Want to splash the cash on a holiday to remember? This NYC Airbnb is the beach house for you. Head to Southampton and live like a VIP at this gorgeous property. Of course, you want to make the most of the outdoor space with pool parties, barbecues, and all the late-night drinks you can squeeze in during your stay. Set on half an acre(ish) of land, the home has five bedrooms, a wide-open lounge with massive patio doors, and a marble-topped luxury kitchen. Topping it off, the house is close to all the beaches and restaurants you could need.