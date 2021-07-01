After a year of being stuck inside, the drive to get out and see the world and capture its beauty is stronger than ever. We're all looking for vibrant new places to make us feel alive and to share them with our loved ones. That's why we're launching a new series, "Picture Perfect: Unforgettable trips to take this summer," a roundup of incredible and picturesque getaways that'll brighten up your Summer Fridays and beyond.



Greenport is a quaint, historic fishing village on the North Fork of Long Island. It's a gorgeous little getaway not far from the city (about 3 hours on the Ronkonkoma LIRR line or 2.5 hours via car) that offers enough of a break from the city that'll let you relax but a lot to do to keep you busy.

The village is known for being a hub of fishing and whaling, even though there's only a handful of commercial fishing vessels operating there. Once you've passed about 40 vineyards, you'll happen upon small storefronts and diners, ice cream shops, beautiful churches and finally, a gorgeous merry-go-round right on the water.

Below, you'll find the must-see and must-do things in Greenport, NY that'll ensure your trip is Picture Perfect.

RECOMMENDED: 25 best day trips to take from NYC right now

The No. 1 thing you must do:

Go oyster shucking and learn all about the history of Long Island oysters whether it's at Widow's Hole Oyster Co. or Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market. It's an experience unique to Long Island's North Fork and you'll get to meet the farmers and fishermen (and history: The house at Widow's Hole is 200 years old and was owned by the Chrysties—John Chrystie was a hero of the War of 1812) behind some of the most delicious oysters you'll ever have.

Photograph: courtesy Widow's Hole Oyster Farm

The top Instagram shots to get:

Let's face it, getting the perfect shots for the 'gram is on our to-do list when we travel. We aim to get the best photos possible of the food we eat and the views we come upon. Greenport has no shortage of gorgeous photo ops, from an incredible sunset viewable from its dock to a lavender field nearby (more on this later).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peony Lee | Content Creator (@adventures.of.peony)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W&P (@wandpdesign)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenport Village (@greenportvillagebid)

Where to eat:

Deciding where to eat when visiting a new town is difficult. With so many tasty options on the North Fork, especially in Greenport, it's hard to know where to go. To help, we've recommended a handful of eateries you should go to depending on whether you want to "save" or "splurge" so you don't have to worry about it.

Photograph: Courtesy Noah's



Splurge:

Noah's (136 Front St.) Chef Noah Schwartz and his wife, Sunita Schwartz, have been offering "farm to fork” fare sourced from local farmers and fishermen for more than a decade (including wines sourced locally from Long Island’s famous wine country.) This is where you go if you want to feast on truly seasonal and regional foods—brunch features duck hash, shrimp and grits and vanilla bean French toast among other dishes, or you can choose from smaller and larger dishes that range from goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (pictured above) to local bouillabaisse for lunch or dinner. Dishes are mostly in the range of around $14 for smaller dishes to $36 for one of the more expensive entrees.

Porto Bello (1410 Manhanset Ave.) This fine Italian restaurant is off the main drag, which works to its advantage—it's situated on the water so it provides unmatched views of the marina and harbor. If the views aren't enough to lure you in, its dishes are crafted with fresh ingredients and include favorites like linguini with clam sauce, Montauk tuna and sweet pea and crab risotto. Entrees run from $29 to $55 with lunch priced between $22 to $36 per plate.

The Frisky Oyster (27 Front St.) Don't miss the Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella at this American bistro boasting fresh and creative seafood dishes. The special is made with garlic spinach, chipotle and parmigiano aioli and it's what everyone raves about, but the restaurant has a fun and beautiful menu of other bites like lobster quesadillas, a 14-oz. frenched pork chop pomegranate and barbecue braised beef short ribs. Most dishes are pegged at $21-$58 per plate.



Save:

First & South (100 South St.) The New York Times said this spot has a "summery menu with a Hamptons feel," but you won't have to shell out Hamptons prices to dine here. Try the Maine mussels ($18) or the lobster roll ($36 for a 5-oz lobster) seasonal dishes or the regular menu's paella ($28) or "really good burger" for $14.75.

Lucharitos (119 Main St.) This popular taqueria and tequila bar has great tacos ($6.50 a piece), massive burritos ($13-$15) and incredible starters like the Mexican ribs lobster guac and homemade jalapeño poppers ($12-$20). If you're looking to get your drink on, there are 50 kinds of tequilas to choose from!

Rolling in Dough Pizza/1943 Pizza Bar (308 Main St.) Described as a pizza party on wheels, this pizzeria that operates out of a fully restored 1943 K-6 International Harvester truck serves up wood-fired, brick-oven pizza, but it also has a brick-and-mortar eatery that has quickly become a favorite for a good pie. The crust is thin and crispy and the Margherita is a fan favorite, but you really can't go wrong. Pies are about 13-inches and run between $10 and $12 depending on the sauce, plus any ingredients you add.

Where to drink:

You can truly take your pick of more than 40 wineries on the way and around Greenport to stop at, but the village has its own spots to imbibe that are worth checking out for yourself.

Photograph: Courtesy Greenport Harbor Brewery Co.

Splurge:

One Woman Winery's taproom (211 Carpenter St.) offers a special chance to taste the fruit of Claudia Purita's hard work. This one-woman show, specifically a farm and vineyard in Southold, offers flights for $25 (regular: Grüner Veltliner, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot) and $30 (reserve: Reserve Chardonnay, Roccia - a Bordeaux style blend, 2013 Reserve Merlot, and Dessert Grüner Veltliner) as well as wines by the glass and bottles.

Save:

Greenport Harbor Brewing tasting room (234 Carpenter St.), which is located in an old firehouse, is the best place for casual drinks with friends. At $8 per tasting/flight, it's easy to find a favorite brew (you've likely had their product before if you've been around New York for a time), whether its the Otherside IPA, Harbor Ale, Black Duck Porter or any of its imaginative limited edition brews, including its Chocolate Covered Cherry Pie stout.

What to do:

For a pastoral setting, Greenport and the North Fork in general have a lot going on. With its increase in popularity these last few years, the North Fork has become a hot spot for vacationing New Yorkers, who are coming out see literally greener pastures.

Photograph: courtesy Lavender by the Bay

With your significant other:

Don't waste time and make your way to Lavender by the Bay, which is an incredible family-owned lavender farm in East Marion nearby. The 17-acre farm has over 80,000 plants, which you can breathe in and take incredible photos of. You need to time your trip right—there are different blooming schedules. For example, the English bloom ended in June and the French lavender blooms the first week of July. Be sure to check the website for bloom updates and buy your tickets online before you head out. And of course, there is a gift shop on premesis where you can buy products from the farm and its products are sold at select NYC Greenmarkets every week.

With your family:

Whether you are traveling with parents or kids, Greenport is a safe bet for a family-friendly trip. Head over to the East End Seaport Museum in the former station house of the LIRR to learn the area's rich and long history and ride the antique 1920s carousel near the waterfront. If you're looking to get out on the water, Glory Harbor Tours is the way to go.

With a group of friends: Have a trip to remember by kayaking the harbor and Peconic River with rentals from One Love Beach, or if you're the daring type, Shaka Flyboarding will show you a wild time. Cap it all off with a stop at Matchbook Distilling for a gin experience, where you'll learn how to properly nose and taste spirits, as well as dive into the science of distilling.

Where to stay:

A getaway is only as good as where you lay your head at night. Luckily, Greenport has several options to choose from, from boutique motels to gorgeous inns with verdant lawns perfect for taking in your morning cup of coffee. Below are some of our favorites, broken down by price.

Photograph: Courtesy Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast



Splurge:

Head to the Harborfront Inn at Greenport hotel (209 Front St.) for a comfortable stay with access to a pool or book The Farmhouse (502 Front St.), a stunning, light-filled 1850s Victorian farmhouse, or The Stirling House Bed and Breakfast, a top-rated, luxury waterfront inn.

Save:

Check out the Greenporter Hotel, Sunset Motel, or the Silver Sands Motel & Beach Cottages for a less expensive (and more modest) stay, or hop on to Airbnb to peruse its listings!