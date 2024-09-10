Seven leaf-peeping trips to take this fall in New York

1. The Adirondacks
Travel time by car or train from Manhattan: 4-5 hours
Train route: Amtrak’s Adirondack Route
To do:
-
Hike: There’s a lot of color to see via trail! If you’re a novice, you can walk Castle Rock overlooking Blue Mountain or Mount Arab in the Tupper Lake Hiking Triad. More skilled hikers can traverse the third highest peak in New York at Mount Haystack or the rocky trail at Ampersand Mountain.
-
Take to the sky: There’s nothing like a view of the leaves from above! SunKiss Ballooning floats over Lake George. Whiteface Mountain and Gore Mountain both have gondola sky rides for leaf-spotting at treetop heights.
-
Ride the Cliffside Coaster: Weave through fall foliage at top speed on The Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid. It’s the longest coaster in North America—it’s set on the actual path of the 1980 Olympic Sliding Track. Find out more here.
-
Zip Line: Nearby, Lake Placid’s Olympic Jumping Complex lets you zip line through the changing trees for a more thrilling fall experience.
-
Hop onto another train: Take a relaxing journey on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, which snakes through stunning forests and over serene rivers with a five-hour Fall Foliage Train Ride out of Utica.
Eat:
There are a lot of scenic spots to dine, including these highly-rated restaurants:
- Fiddle Head in Saranac Lake
- LongView Lodge in Long Lake
- Top of the Park at Lake Placid
Stay:
Whether you stay in an Airbnb, a fancy lodge or a boutique hotel, the Adirondacks promise a peaceful sleep.