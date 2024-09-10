Seven leaf-peeping trips to take this fall in New York

These are the best things to do in each New York State region to fully enjoy the changing leaves.

Fall in New York State is unbeatable. Between its mountains, lakes, parks and waterfalls, there are immeasurable opportunities to take in the magnificent oranges, yellows and reds that color the epic landscape.

Because of that, leaf-peeping has become a sport for some New Yorkers, who track the status of the leaves weekly using the I LOVE NY fall foliage map. In some way, the map serves as a trip planner for those looking to chase those colors.

This year, we’ve partnered with I LOVE NY to do what we do best—come up with the best things to do—in each New York State region based around the best leaf peeping spots. Scroll down to find out what to do in each area, from where to eat and stay to exactly what to do to enjoy the colors.

RECOMMENDED: The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure