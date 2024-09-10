Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
fall in the Capital-Saratoga region of NY
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.

Seven leaf-peeping trips to take this fall in New York

These are the best things to do in each New York State region to fully enjoy the changing leaves.

Shaye Weaver
Written by Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Advertising

Fall in New York State is unbeatable. Between its mountains, lakes, parks and waterfalls, there are immeasurable opportunities to take in the magnificent oranges, yellows and reds that color the epic landscape. 

Because of that, leaf-peeping has become a sport for some New Yorkers, who track the status of the leaves weekly using the I LOVE NY fall foliage map. In some way, the map serves as a trip planner for those looking to chase those colors.

This year, we’ve partnered with I LOVE NY to do what we do best—come up with the best things to do—in each New York State region based around the best leaf peeping spots. Scroll down to find out what to do in each area, from where to eat and stay to exactly what to do to enjoy the colors.

RECOMMENDED: The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

Fall leaf day trips

1. The Adirondacks

The Adirondacks
The Adirondacks
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.

Travel time by car or train from Manhattan: 4-5 hours
Train route: Amtrak’s Adirondack Route

To do: 

  • Hike: There’s a lot of color to see via trail! If you’re a novice, you can walk Castle Rock overlooking Blue Mountain or Mount Arab in the Tupper Lake Hiking Triad. More skilled hikers can traverse the third highest peak in New York at Mount Haystack or the rocky trail at Ampersand Mountain.

  • Take to the sky: There’s nothing like a view of the leaves from above! SunKiss Ballooning floats over Lake George. Whiteface Mountain and Gore Mountain both have gondola sky rides for leaf-spotting at treetop heights.

  • Ride the Cliffside Coaster: Weave through fall foliage at top speed on The Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid. It’s the longest coaster in North America—it’s set on the actual path of the 1980 Olympic Sliding Track. Find out more here.

  • Zip Line: Nearby, Lake Placid’s Olympic Jumping Complex lets you zip line through the changing trees for a more thrilling fall experience.

  • Hop onto another train: Take a relaxing journey on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, which snakes through stunning forests and over serene rivers with a five-hour Fall Foliage Train Ride out of Utica.

Eat:

There are a lot of scenic spots to dine, including these highly-rated restaurants:

Stay: 

Whether you stay in an Airbnb, a fancy lodge or a boutique hotel, the Adirondacks promise a peaceful sleep.

2. The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.

Travel time by car or train from Manhatttan: 1-5 hours
Train route: Amtrak’s Empire Service and Adirondack Route or Metro North’s Hudson Line

To do:

Eat:

Along the Hudson River, there’s a lot of culinary variety to choose from, from really great barbecue to upscale spots with waterfall views. 

Stay:

The Hudson Valley boasts so many beautiful and memorable places to stay, from artsy boutiques to stunning resorts and everything in between.

Advertising

3. The Catskills

The Catskills
The Catskills
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.

Travel time by car from Manhatttan: 2-3 hours

To do:

  • Take a ride: Use your leg power to pedal you through the foliage with the Catskill Rail Explorers or glide over treetops on the six-passenger scenic skyride at Hunter Mountain. 

  • Hike to waterfalls: There’s no shortage of waterfalls here, from Plattekill Falls for avid hikers to Diamond Notch Falls (a.k.a. West Kill Falls) for everyone. Other beautiful options include Old Mill Falls View, East Kill Falls, too.

  • Camp or glamp: There are tons of campsites and glamping grounds to book via Camp New York, but for a more comfortable experience, Wylder Windham resort has glamping with a pool deck and a bar as well as a rotating schedule of weekly activities, including foraging walks, pickleball clinics and s’mores by the fire.

Eat:

From farm-to-table spots to handmade pasta houses and cozy diners, the Catskills has some of the most comforting cuisine.

Stay:

This area has a ton of Airbnbs that take advantage of their places in nature as well as historic hotels and rustic lodges.

4. Capital-Saratoga

Capital-Saratoga
Capital-Saratoga
Photograph: courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev.

Travel time by car or train from Manhatttan: 2-4 hours
Train route: Amtrak’s Empire Service and Adirondack Route Empire Service or Lake Shore Limited

To do:

Eat:

From historic pubs to trendy spots and self-pour wine bars, this region has some fun ways to imbibe and dine.

Stay:

There are lakeside cottages, lush resorts and mountainside lodges to stay and take in this region’s beauty.

 

Advertising

5. The Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes
The Finger Lakes
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Travel time by car or train from Manhatttan: 4-5 hours
Train route: Amtrak’s Empire Service or Lake Shore Limited

To do:

Eat:

With access to so many lakes and rivers, this region is known for its restaurants with views but also food that has kept locals and visitors coming back year after year.

Stay:

There’s no shortage of aesthetically pleasing stays in this area, from a super cool yurt in the countryside to a boutique hotel in town or an inn right at the foot of an amazing waterfall. 

6. Long Island

Long Island
Long Island
Photograph: Darren McGee, courtesy NYS Dept. of Economic Dev. | Vanderbilt Mansion

Travel time by car or train from Manhatttan: 1-3 hours
Train route: Long Island Rail Road

To do:

  • Tour its mansions: Channel your inner Gatsby or Vanderbilt with a tour of some of the most sprawling estates, including Oheka Castle, Old Westbury Gardens and the Vanderbilt Museum, among others, or stop in at the Nassau County Museum of Art, which is housed in a Gold Coast mansion on 145 leafy acres with a sculpture garden, arboretum, gardens and trails.

  • Hike up a light houseThe historic Montauk Point Lighthouse was commissioned by President George Washington in 1792 and has stunning waterfront foliage views. Two hundred years later, the Fire Island Lighthouse ushered transatlantic ships into New York, and now offers incredible views of the surrounding landscape. 

  • Drink locally: Long Island Wine Country on the North Fork has pristine views of the leaves and what better way to take it in than with vintage wines? Try our faves Rose Hill and Macari. Or sip on seasonal brews from Oyster Bay and Greenport breweries, each offering a taste of autumn in every pint.

Eat:

This island boasts fresh seafood, great wine and tasty farm-to-table cuisine. 

Stay:

Focusing on the North Fork, stays are largely bucolic with sweeping views that’ll make taking in the fall leaves so easy.

Advertising

7. NYC

NYC
NYC
Classic Harbor Line

You don’t need to go far to take in fall foliage! Here’s our list of the best places to take in the views. I LOVE NY suggests the following.

To do:

  • Go to the park: Central Park is the most iconic spot to to take in the leaves but Prospect Park in Brooklyn has the borough’s only lake, which gorgeously mirrors those firey colors. In Queens, 150-year-old oak trees cover Forest Park

  • Spend time in the garden: Wave Hill in the Bronx offers sweeping views of the Palisades across the Hudson River, and the Bronx’s New York Botanical Garden is stunning with its Tuscan and Chinese gardens. 

  • Visit a museum: Head uptown to The Met Cloisters for medieval art in Fort Tryon Park, which actually overlooks the Hudson. Over on Staten Island, the Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art is perfect for quiet reflection in the season’s colors.

  • Take a cruise: Grab a ticket to City Cruises' specialty New York Fall Foliage Lunch Cruise (October 18 - November 2). Circle Line or Classic Harbor Line also have their respective fall foliage tours. It’s a scenic route up the Hudson River and past the George Washington Bridge with foliage and skyline views.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.