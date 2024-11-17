Roland Restaurant has been around since the 50s, and their claim to fame? That they are the original creators of Singapore’s chilli crab. Roland Lim took over the famed chilli crab recipe from his mother — Cher Yam Tian herself. It's quite an unassuming restaurant though, located in a HDB carpark in Marine Parade. But try the original recipe here – it differs a tad bit from chilli crab dishes we see nowadays, as they use an eggless gravy with no added sambal. It’s cooked with large crabs (seasonal price), and you know the drill by now, fried buns are a must. You can choose to add these on for $0.60 per piece. On top of the crab dish, you can also sample Roland's specialty fried rice (from $16) and the famed homemade chilli sauce ($4.80).