Jumbo's name is apt as it's arguably one of the biggest names in Singapore's seafood business. The chain has even expanded regionally to China, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam, with more to come. It's been serving chilli crabs (from $10.80 per 100 grams) at its birthplace, East Coast Park, since 1987 and has long been a favourite of many. The reason for its popularity has to be its choice of crabs – they’re all extremely meaty. Its sauce is pretty unique, too, deploying ground peanuts for an added crunch. Other crowd favourites include the salted egg prawns (from $26) – wok-fried in a thick, salted egg sauce, and the plump, juicy scallops wrapped in a fragrant yam ring (from $22).
Dreaming of a seafood feast? You’re in luck, because our island happens to be home to plenty of restaurants specialising in all sorts of seafood dishes – shucked, steamed, stir-fried, and everything you can imagine. Whether you’re craving saucy chilli crabs, freshly caught snappers, or a classic platter of oysters, there’s bound to be a spot that fits the bill. Without further ado, here are our picks of the best seafood restaurants in Singapore. These are places where you can indulge in the ocean’s finest, prepared the traditional way at some of these heralded institutions, or spun into innovative, modern dishes that you’ve never seen before.
