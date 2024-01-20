Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hive Festival

  • Art
  • Blacktown Arts Centre, Blacktown
children at Hive Festival | interactive arts festival
Photograph: AGNSW/Wei Guo | Noa Haim of Collective Paper Aesthetics, 'HEART-board pyramid', 2016
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This free interactive art festival for children and families is taking place at two Sydney galleries this summer

The Harbour City is experiencing something of a creative heyday this summer, with the Sydney International Art Series bringing monumental exhibitions from some of the world’s most pre-eminent artists to our two largest art galleries, and Sydney Festival popping up in January with over 130+ shows, gigs and visual art installations. Rounding out the line-up with a more child-friendly offering is Hive Festival – a family-friendly creative activation that's popping up in two disparate corners of Sydney this January.

Designed to be an interactive celebration of nature, art and play, the free festival will pop up at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on January 13 and 14, and again at Blacktown Arts Centre on January 19 and 20. Visitors can expect hands-on workshops, storytelling and live performances – with an enormous interactive ‘beehive’ forming the centrepiece. Adding to the collaborative structure is a figurative demonstration of the ethos of the festival – which has been curated with the goal of “inspiring children to contemplate their place and responsibilities within our ecosystem”.

The sensory-stimulating hive – which will be adorned with scratch-and-sniff scents and braille affirmations – has been designed by Noa Haim, the director of Collective Paper Aesthetics, whose artworks facilitate teamwork, intergenerational collaboration and creative thinking. Complementing the multi-sensory structural artwork is the launch of Trains by The Kids – an app-based audio ‘train journey’ which visitors are encouraged to listen to on the train journey connecting the two festival host galleries. Conceived by Hive Festival co-creator Claudia Chidiac, the app has been designed to highlight the similarities between children from across Sydney, and their shared experiences within the city.

You can learn more and plan your visit over here .

RECOMMENDED:

Looking for more child-friendly activities? We’ve rounded up the best school holiday activities in Sydney

Here’s why Sydney’s Kandinsky exhibition is a big deal

Curious about the spider? Here’s what you need to know about the Louise Bourgeois exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/programs/hive/
Address:
Blacktown Arts Centre
78 Flushcombe Road
Blacktown
Sydney
2148
Contact:
artscentre@blacktown.nsw.gov.au
Transport:
Blacktown station
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.