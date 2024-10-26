Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. René Magritte @ AGNSW
    Photograph: Supplied/MoMA New York | René Magritte, 'The false mirror (Le faux miroir)' 1929
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Magritte's 'The Lovers' painting of two people embracing covered in bedsheets
    Photograph: Supplied/Art Gallery of NSW
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. René Magritte at AGNSW
    Photograph: AGNSW/Paul Hester | René Magritte ‘Golconda (Golconde)’ 1953
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Art, Galleries
  • Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney

Magritte

Some of history’s most famous and influential surrealist paintings have landed in Sydney in time for a summer blockbuster exhibition at the state gallery

Buy ticket
Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by Caitlyn Todoroski
Contributor
Advertising

Time Out says

Jaws were on the floor earlier this year when the Art Gallery of New South Wales announced that it had secured Australia’s biggest and first-ever retrospective exhibition dedicated to the one and only René Magritte. Opening at the end of October, and sticking around until February 2025, consider Sydney art fiends' summer plans settled. 

The exhibition titled ‘Magritte’ is part of Sydney’s International Art Series spanning 2024 and 2025. Getting in on the action are the state gallery’s Cao Fei: My City is Yours, and the MCA's Julie Mehretu exhibitions. 

You could consider Magritte the master of symbols, and you’ve likely seen his plastered all over the place: clouds, bowler hats, pipes… well, *not* pipes, to be precise. The exhibition takes art lovers and history fanatics through 20 years worth of Magritte’s paintings, starting from the 1920s in the height of the surrealist movement.

More than 100 works make up the showing, and they’ve been flown in from all over the world including from the MoMA in New York, the Musée Magritte in Brussels, Washington DC’s National Gallery of Art, plus other museums and even some private collections too. 

Magritte opens at the Art Gallery of NSW in the South Building’s Lower Level 2 on October 26 and will be there until February 9, 2025. The exhibition is a ticketed event, and prices start from, $30 for members and $35 for adults, or you can save some pennies by purchasing two for one tickets on Wednesday nights or this ultra pass to all three of the International Art Series exhibitions. 

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.  

Want more? Check out the best art exhibitions to see in Sydney this month.

Details

Event website:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/exhibitions/magritte/
Address
Art Gallery of NSW
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $30
Opening hours:
Varies

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.