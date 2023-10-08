Time Out says

The Blue Mountains' top attraction is becoming a Jurassic (also Triassic and Cretaceous) park for the summer

Scenic World is a fun way to experience the Blue Mountains at any time of the year, but over summer 2023-2024, visitors can get more bang (or roar) for their buck, with the return of Dinosaur Valley. This year's experience will be even bigger and better than previous years, with more than 50 dinosaurs and 26 species.

Led by a friendly guide, you'll first make a spectacular descent into the Jamison Valley via the Scenic Cableway, then be led out along the Scenic Walkway for a one-kilometre journey along the rainforest floor, glimpsing fossils, eggs and startling replicas of local Australian and other dinosaurs. Including a friendly, long-necked apatosaurus, an awe-inspiring life-sized T-rex that swishes its tail and flexes its jaws.

Try not to panic as a family of triceraptopses lumbers into view, or a pair of pteranodons swoops in from up above. Meet Queensland's answer to the velociraptor, the Australovenator, as well as stegasaurus, and a pair of pachycephalosauruses with their weird, spiky crown of thorns head gear. And so much more.

At the end of your journey you'll return to the top of the escarpment via the Scenic Railway – aka the steepest railway in the Southern Hemisphere, a vertiginous experience that always manages to get the heart racing as it reverses back up the valley through sheer rock.

Families with dinosaur-obsessed little ones will love this experience – they can grab their free Field Guide and Junior Ranger Kit (including binoculars, bandana and more), listen out for roars and suss out if they can find all the dinosaurs.

Important to note: While there is nothing here to cause lasting trauma in anyone over the age of two, it's not an attraction you can bring a pram to as there's a steep stairway at the end.

You can even enjoy lunch in the Dino Diner overlooking the iconic Three Sisters and views across the Jamison Valley.

Dinosaur Valley is surrounded by 1000 square kilometres of World Heritage-listed national park, so whether you're a dinosaur fan or just a nature lover, this is worth checking out.



Tickets are on sale now for the school holidays, here – they recommend buying online for the best prices, and getting in quick before tickets go extinct.

Dinosaur Valley runs from 23 September 2023 until 28 January 2024. During school holidays, they're open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm (last tickets on sale 3.45pm). Check opening hours outside of school holidays here.

RECOMMENDED: