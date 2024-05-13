Time Out says

Graze on Spanish snacks 'till late at this hot tapas bar and live-music venue in the Inner West

If you’re reminiscing about your trip to Spain (or want a taste without even leaving Sydney town), your authentic foodie fix is coming in hot at this Annandale cantina.

Alcatraz’s menu is small, which is your signal they’re focusing on the classics and doing them well. Thick slabs of tortilla de patatas; crisp patatas bravas dressed with chilli and garlic sauces; salty slices of cured jamon iberico; and different pinchos (little snacks) with various toppings like chorizo, tomato and Manchago cheese would be ace shared with your mates. And in good news, tapas is served right up until 1am, making Alcatraz a solid late-night eat.

The bar kicks into gear late in the evening, too. Be sure to peruse the drinks menu for a wine list that is half Español and half Aussie, and cocktails that are odes to Spanish wine mixers like Calimocho (red wine and cola) and Albariño Mint (white wine, peach liqueur, and you guessed it, mint).

Thursday nights are reserved for Sultry and Sample sessions, and boy is the night sultry alright. Dim red lights and smoke machines set the scene for live artists mixing up the best of jazz, latin and R&B tunes. Visit for the tapas and stay for the sweet, sweet melodies and vibe. Come Saturday, it's time to turn the party up another notch with El Pazo Mercado – a night of DJs, party and dance.

