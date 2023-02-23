Time Out says

It’s true that some of the best things in life start with the letter 'B'. For instance, bread and booze, both of which you can now find at 52 Reservoir Street with the opening of Beau Bar, a slick new wine bar with fresh seafood by the Nomad crew. It sure has been a busy time down at Surry Hills, with the opening of this sexy spot coming a week after the launch of Beau and Dough – an all-day casual Middle Eastern-inspired eatery located at the front of the venue.

Just 200 metres down the road from elder sibling Nomad, Beau Bar is more intimate in size – the bar and restaurant can seat only 40 guests. Inside, the décor is the direct opposite of a Ken Done artwork, with concrete flooring, huge windows showing exposed brick walls, and a long dark bar. It’s grown-up and elegant, and in our humble opinion, has date night written all over it.

Expect to find a 300-strong wine list with 25 drops by the glass ranging from wines on tap, to fancy ones served from Coravin (a nifty tool to serve wine without removing the cork, allowing it to be preserved longer), plus rare and funky wines for those who like to spice things up.

"Beau can be thought of as Nomad's cool little sibling", says the group’s beverage director, Ged Bellis. "But a little cooler, funkier, and more dynamic.”

They say change is as good as a holiday, which is taken seriously here. The wine by the glass list will be changing weekly. There are also five cocktails on the list, including the Dopamine with calvados, dark rum, and papaya citrus, which TBH we’d probably order off name alone.

Seafood leaning and succinct, the food at Beau Bar has been designed to be eaten with a drink in hand. Think caviar with creme fraiche and hash browns; rock lobster with seaweed salsa verde and Marie Rose sauce; blooming oyster mushrooms with macadamias and XO sauce; and roast lamb neck with pickled cabbage, labneh and flatbread. For dessert, we’ve got eyes on the roast banana split.

"The Beau approach is elegant, refined and relaxed dining, embracing our city fringe and neighbourhood location”, says co-owner and creative director, Rebecca Yazbek. We say visit Beau and Dough during the day for the manoush, and return at night to Beau Bar for oysters and champagne.

And then do it all again the following week.

Find out more, and book yourself in right here.