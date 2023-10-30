Sydney
Busby's

  • Bars
  • Paddington
  1. Snacks and wine at Busby's
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  2. The interiors ay Busby's
    Photograph: Jonny Valiant
Time Out says

A natural wine and record bar rolled into one with Mike Bennie on vino, chef Clayton Wells on food and the Maybe Sammy team on cocktails

Excellent drinks and snacks with a killer soundtrack is what you can expect to find at Busby’s when it swings open its doors this Thursday, November 2 in Paddington.

Located within Oxford House, Busby’s has taken a leaf out of the music-led bars found in Paris, Berlin and LA and will be a natural wine and record bar where good times and great classic hits will be front and centre.

Throughout the week, top artists and record spinners will be playing feel-good soundtracks for you to enjoy with your cocktails and tasty bites. On Thursdays, punters will be graced with an extended five-hour residency with electronic and alternative hip-hop record producer Jonti from Stones Throw Records, and Saturdays will be devoted to playing the world’s greatest albums on records from start to finish. Our first request? Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours.

Purveyor of great natural wine and co-owner of P&V Wine and Liquor Mike Bennie has created a natural wine list that focuses on Australian, French and Italian drops. The award-winning Maybe Sammy team (Maybe Sammy, Dean and Nancy on 22, El Primo Sanchez) is behind the cocktail list, which features five signature drinks. A standout: the Abbey Road with citrus gin, vermouth, Davidson's plum and Champagne. And top chef Clayton Wells (ex-Automata) is on the pans, serving up yum snacks and larger plates to share.

Public Hospitality Group (also Rico’s Tacos, El Primo Sanchez, Maybe Sammy) is behind Busby’s, which makes sense when you consider the talent they have pulled together for this new hotspot. We’re so keen (and so are our vocal cords). 

RECOMMENDED:

Make your way through the top wine bars in Sydney right now

Our ultimate guide to the best bars in Sydney

We chatted with Kiln head chef Mitch Orr about his favourite Sydney haunts and his top food and drink combos

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Oxford House Hotel
21 Oxford St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
View Website
