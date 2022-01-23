The most romantic date night spots in Sydney

As far as impressive venues for a cocktail in this town go, Marble Bar is the one to beat. Pillars made of multi-coloured marble hold up the arches that make this feel more like a gallery than a bar – an impression reinforced by the collection of 14 French realist-style paintings by Julian Ashton. But few galleries also feature two fully stocked cocktail bars prepped and ready to get your date night off to a great start. The bar was built in 1893 and rebuilt, piece by piece after a move across town from the Tattersals club in 2005. A small but tidy snack list means you can settle in, grab a bite, and drink the night away.