The green marble interior of Marble Bar, brown leather couches
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The most romantic date night spots in Sydney

Whether it's your anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because, these are the most romantic date spots in Sydney

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
While the most important part of a romantic date night is, of course, the company you keep, a candle lit dinner and a cosy spot to play footsies certainly add a little something to the vibe of the night. 

The great news is, Sydney is absolutely awash with intimate eateries and sexy cocktail bars to set the mood just right.

Whether you're celebrating your anniversary, looking for a two top (or three, you do you) for Valentine's Day, or just getting out for date night, we've rounded up the most romantic spots in Sydney to celebrate your love.

The most romantic date spots in Sydney

Marble Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Marble Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Marble Bar is the one to beat. Pillars made of multi-coloured marble hold up the arches that make this feel more like a gallery than a bar – an impression reinforced by the collection of 14 French realist-style paintings by Julian Ashton. But few galleries also feature two fully stocked cocktail bars prepped and ready to get your date night off to a great start. The bar was built in 1893 and rebuilt, piece by piece after a move across town from the Tattersals club in 2005. A small but tidy snack list means you can settle in, grab a bite, and drink the night away.

 

Alberto's Lounge
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Alberto's Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Alberto's Lounge is one of the most packed, and thus, intimate restaurants in town. The teeny Italian eatery is by the group behind Frankie's and Hubert, and the stellar dishes, pillar candles and semi-underground Surry Hills locale have had romantics flocking since the doors swung open back in 2019. Due to the tiny size of the restaurant, reservations can be hard to grab, but there are cute little spots to have a drink while you wait for your table.

Infinity
Photographer: Supplied/Trippas White

Infinity

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

If you're able to tear your gaze away from your loved one while dining at Infinity at Sydney Tower, you might notice that you're sitting 81 storeys above ground level, with views from the Blue Mountains and out to the Pacific. The degustation menu is as dazzling as the vista and is one heck of a way to have a special date. Grab yourself a sunset booking and watch the pinks and oranges fade to inky blue-black while you sip Champagne and fall in love all over again.

Aria
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Aria

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

Dining at Aria will make you fall back in love with Sydney. The warm light of this famous dining room is as dreamy as it is elegant. It's a kind of romantic alchemy forged by the floor-to-ceiling glass – the only thing between you and the gentle glow of the Sydney Opera House – and six flawless courses from the chef Joel Bickford.

 

The Gidley
Photograph: The Gidley/Dominic Loneragan

The Gidley

  • Restaurants
  • Steak house
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

One minute you’re standing outside an unmarked charcoal-grey door in the CBD with King Street traffic rushing behind you, next minute you’re buzzed into the kind of stately home you’d expect to find in the Southern Highlands, or hunting country in the UK. The Gidley is a carnivore's delight, with steak and Martinis abounding. And while yes, we love our children, date night is a nice little break from the ankle biters, and the Gidley respectfully asks the under 18's to stay at home.

Riley Street Garage
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Riley Street Garage

  • Bars
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 1 of 4

It’s the very picture of a big swinging Manhattan brasserie (“for all your gastronomic service and repairs," says the sign). An enormous island bar looms in the centre of the large industrial space, where big comfy bar stools line up ready to saddle hungry drinkers and thirsty diners. If you've booked a little too late, you may be popped up at the bar, but that's really not a bad thing. The space is so expansive and the seats so comfortable that you'll be thankful for the easy access for a cheeky smooch between courses.

La Salut
Photograph: Supplied/Love Tilly Group

La Salut

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

La Salut is a Catalan-inspired watering hole that's all about settling in for the long haul. The 40-seat venue features blushing earthy tones and polished concrete, with outdoor dining along Walker Street. While La Salut is, for all intents and purposes, a wine bar, make sure you come hungry. The menu is less about gorging and more about grazing; a fuss-free evening enjoying a few quality snacks while you savour a glass (or bottle). One could easily get lost in a plate of jamón ibérico, flirtacious conversation and and very good vibes.

Mjølner
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mjølner

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Redfern

Mjølner is the first straight-up restaurant from the Speakeasy group, who own the theatrically inclined bars Eau De Vie (Sydney and Melbourne) plus a Melbourne whisky bar (Boilermaker House) and an Art Deco cocktail lounge in Potts Point (the Roosevelt). All are equally great date night spots but Mjølner is the only place you can indulge your viking fantasies and lean into your animalistic urges by way of hoeing into a giant t-bone.

 

Bloodwood
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Bloodwood

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Newtown's Bloodwood is an cosy cocktail lounge slash tapas bar that has stood the test of time. The majority of the space has been built using recycled and reclaimed materials from the vintage chairs upstairs, to the massive sleepers framing parts of the open kitchen downstairs.

Don't expect a fine diner – it's not that kind of place. Instead, you'll find a neighbourhood restaurant bashing out share plates and great cocktails. The best way to do Bloodwood for our dollar, is to start with drinks at neighbouring Earl's Juke Joint, hit the restaurant later in the evening for a better chance of a table (it's walk-ins only for groups smaller than eight) then take a turn up at Mary's for a nightcap.

 

Bennelong
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bennelong

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

Bennelong is as peak Sydney as it gets – you've ticked off world class chef, waterfront dining, famous architecture and cultural institution in one fell swoop. The impressive and huge dining space has been a mainstay for years for romantic nights. If you still want the elegant service, the table linens and all the whistles even though time is your enemy, they also have a pre-theatre menu that kicks off just after 5pm to ensure you're in your seats by the time those theatre bells sound.

 

