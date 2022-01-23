The most romantic date night spots in Sydney

Whether it's your anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because, these are the most romantic date spots in Sydney

While the most important part of a romantic date night is, of course, the company you keep, a candle lit dinner and a cosy spot to play footsies certainly add a little something to the vibe of the night.

The great news is, Sydney is absolutely awash with intimate eateries and sexy cocktail bars to set the mood just right.

Whether you're celebrating your anniversary, looking for a two top (or three, you do you) for Valentine's Day, or just getting out for date night, we've rounded up the most romantic spots in Sydney to celebrate your love.

