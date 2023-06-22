Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Caravin

  • Bars
  • Potts Point
Owners Greg Bampton and Phil Stenvall
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Potts Point will be gaining a cool new French(ish) wine bar and restaurant this spring from the crew who brought us Bar Suze

There sure is a lot happening in Sydney’s Inner East of late, with this year seeing the opening of classy tapas spot Bar Lucia, charming Italian restaurant Bar Grazie, vermouth bar Vermuteria and Euro-inspired deli Ken’s Continental. Now, Potts Point will be gaining another newcomer this spring with the opening of Caravin – led by the crew who brought us rocking Bar Suze. We're ready. 

The 30-something seater will be taking over the former Dumpling and Beer site in Potts Point, and will be neighbours to the red-hued and fun Bar Piccolo. Carvain will be a gear shift from the Swedish and Scandinavian leaning Bar Suze, with owners Greg Bampton and Phil Stenvall taking inspiration from the rock and roll bars of Paris.

And while the team are keeping hush hush about the menu, we do know it’s not strictly French.

“We're excited to not have Caravin be defined by one particular cuisine or technique, with that same freedom around the changing menu that the wine bars we love to eat at in France and more widely in Europe enjoy,” says Bampton.

“We’re also excited to work with the best available produce of the day and blurring the lines between wine bar and restaurant by turning out small plates that are complete dishes themselves” he adds.

“We want to create a space that has everything that we enjoy about dining – an intimate setting, a small, seasonal and concise food and beverage offering, and a small team that’s owner operated."

Sounds good to us. Welcome to the neighbourhood, Caravin, we’ll be pleased to meet you in spring.

Recommended:

Have a vino and snack at one of the city's best wine bars

Here are the top restaurants in Sydney that you can book right now

Love carbs? Eat your way around the top sandwiches in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
9 Ward Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.