Time Out says

Potts Point will be gaining a cool new French(ish) wine bar and restaurant this spring from the crew who brought us Bar Suze

There sure is a lot happening in Sydney’s Inner East of late, with this year seeing the opening of classy tapas spot Bar Lucia, charming Italian restaurant Bar Grazie, vermouth bar Vermuteria and Euro-inspired deli Ken’s Continental. Now, Potts Point will be gaining another newcomer this spring with the opening of Caravin – led by the crew who brought us rocking Bar Suze. We're ready.

The 30-something seater will be taking over the former Dumpling and Beer site in Potts Point, and will be neighbours to the red-hued and fun Bar Piccolo. Carvain will be a gear shift from the Swedish and Scandinavian leaning Bar Suze, with owners Greg Bampton and Phil Stenvall taking inspiration from the rock and roll bars of Paris.

And while the team are keeping hush hush about the menu, we do know it’s not strictly French.

“We're excited to not have Caravin be defined by one particular cuisine or technique, with that same freedom around the changing menu that the wine bars we love to eat at in France and more widely in Europe enjoy,” says Bampton.

“We’re also excited to work with the best available produce of the day and blurring the lines between wine bar and restaurant by turning out small plates that are complete dishes themselves” he adds.

“We want to create a space that has everything that we enjoy about dining – an intimate setting, a small, seasonal and concise food and beverage offering, and a small team that’s owner operated."

Sounds good to us. Welcome to the neighbourhood, Caravin, we’ll be pleased to meet you in spring.

