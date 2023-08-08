Time Out says

Cardea, a gorgeous speakeasy-style cocktail and live music bar, is now open in Barangaroo. Named after the ancient Roman goddess Cardea, who protected families from evil spirits from passing through doorways, the enchanting space – which is by restaurateur Garry Simonian (Luna Lu, Meat District Co, Café Birkenhead) – is decked out with plush red velvet booths, glittering chandeliers and vintage furniture. And yes, we’re keen to take a seat.

Award-winning bartender George Bekarian has curated a creative and innovative cocktail menu, with drinks like “Forget Me Not” featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Italicus liqueur and butterfly pea flower tea; and “Dorothy” with pinot grigio, elderflower liqueur, honey, aloe vera juice and lime juice Lime juice, making an appearance.

Food will be helmed by executive chef Pier Davide Maiuri (Bottega Coco, Luna Lu) who is showcasing flavours from all over the world. Think dishes like Peruvian kingfish ceviche with leche de tigre (lime juice, chilli and seasoning), corn puree, compressed cucumber and finger lime; Moroccan style swordfish with couscous and spiced eggplant; and Chinese shiitake and king oyster mushroom dumplings with sesame oil. There’s also a charcuterie board with Italian cheeses, prosciutto, fig jam, sourdough, and more.

Live music is a focus on Cardea, with a revolving line-up of local musicians on most nights. If you’re looking for a flash new spot and love music, come on down to Cardea for a vino and fun time.

