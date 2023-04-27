Time Out says

A pickled shalgam Bloody Mary, and a sumac and black salt Margarita. Flatbreads topped with salty minced meat, zingy vegetables, fresh herbs and spices. And DJs playing '70s Turkish psychedelic rock songs. This is just some of what you can expect to find at Baharat – a casual cocktail bar and restaurant inspired by the buzzing drinking spots and spice markets of Istanbul – which is now open in Barangaroo.

Named after the word for ‘spice’ in Turkish, Baharat is by Turkish hospitality group, the Efendy Group (also Anason and Maydanoz), which is founded by famed chef Somer Sivrioglu. The new 50-seater has taken over the former Tombik digs in Barangaroo after the team decided to reimagine the space into a relaxed spot for after-workers and city strollers looking for a drink and snack.

Group executive chef Arman Uz has drawn on his Turkish heritage to create authentic and tasty street food plates like pides and lahmacun (flatbreads with toppings); slow-roasted lamb with flatbread and pickles; mujver (Turkish fritters) with zucchini, feta, haloumi and dill; babaganoush; falafel and condiments; and chopped salad with tomato and cucumber.

And while the food sounds impressive, so too do the drinks. In fact, Sivrioglu has flown two of Turkey’s most renowned bartenders to Sydney to help curate Baharat’s drinks menu – bar manager Emre Bilgin (formerly Geyik, a famous hole in the wall bar in Cihangir, Istanbul) and assistant bar manager Berk Abdullahoglu (formerly Kaia, a dive bar in Bebek, Istanbul). The duo have woven spices into classic cocktails, like the aforementioned, as well as a barrel-spiced Negroni. Turkish beers and wines complete the booze offerings. Plus, regular live music and DJs playing 70s Turkish psychedelic rock hits will help keep the vibes high.

Somer says: “Our mission is to share the rich history and culture of Turkish spices through our unique blend of beverage and food experiences.” We can’t wait to gobble it up.

