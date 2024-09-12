Frothing for a cold one in Bondi? Good news: the Eastern Suburbs hotspot is now home to its first brewery and taproom, Curly Lewis Brewing Co, found on Campbell Parade. The idea was sparked at a pub by four Bondi locals and mates – Adam Richards, Oliver dos Remedios, Gareth Morton, Loren Morton, and brewer Scotty Morgan – who were keen to bring local, crisp and "crackable" beers to the beach.

There’s a smooth Clean Cut Lager, the dry and crisp Salty Mermaid Gose, a sour Berry Bomb and more. Our pick is the Bondi Hazy Ale – a tropical, full-bodied and hoppy beer that tastes even better after a swim.

The food menu is inspired by classic pub favourites, so on the menu you’ll see things like nachos, chicken wings and a smashed burger. There’s also a Curly prawn toast amped up with yuzu mayo, coriander and mint, and beer-battered fish and chips. Keep one eye out for the weekly food specials, including $18 schnittys on Tuesdays.

