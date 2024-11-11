Subscribe
  • Bars | Wine bars
  • price 2 of 4
  • Sydney

​​De Vine Food & Wine

Sydney’s ‘oldest wine bar’ and CBD fave ​​celebrates its 21st birthday with a multimillion-dollar makeover, but its 500-strong wine list remains
Alison Rodericks
Time Out says

A 21st birthday calls for a big celebration, don’t you think? De Vine Food & Wine, one of Sydney’s OG wine bars that harks back to 2003, has done just that with a multimillion-dollar revamp earlier this year. Now under the helm of restaurateur brothers Anthony and Julian Izzillo (formerly of Wildfire in Circular Quay), this classic wine bar has had a modern makeover.

Located just around the corner from the QVB means that De Vine has always overflowed with office-goers unwinding after work. Long-time patrons need not fret – De Vine’s charm remains intact. Intimate lighting, exposed brick walls and polished floors all feel familiar. What’s new? An open-plan layout that now features a wine bar section that’s distinct to the dining area. New carpets, granite benchtops, beautiful brass fixtures, tinted mirrors and sumptuous green velvet banquettes lend the venue an air of sophistication.

If you love your vino, you’re in for a treat. The wine bar features a collection of 500 wines curated by Julian, with a strong focus on Italian drops made with organic or biodynamic principles. A brass display showcasing 250 bottles of amaro (a bitter Italian herbal liqueur) is sure to catch your eye – the team says it’s the most comprehensive collection this side of the equator. Have it neat, or ask the bartender for an amaro-based cocktail (Negroni, we’re looking at you).

The restaurant is run by head chef Timothy Fisher, formerly of Michelin-acclaimed Osteria Lucio, and stays true to its rustic Italian roots. Signature items include handmade pappardelle with Wagyu beef ragu and smoked pancetta; king prawn and Balmain bug risotto; and a traditional tiramisu for dessert.

Yes, the refurb is modern, but De Vine’s appeal lies in sticking to its tried-and-tested formula of offering authentic Italian cuisine paired with fine wines to give its guests a taste of Italy. Salute!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Details

Address
32 Market St
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 11.45am-10.30pm; Thu-Fri 11.45am-11pm; Sat 4.30-11pm
