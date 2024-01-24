Sydney
Freshwater Brewing Company

  • Bars
  • Brookvale
  1. A band playing at Freshwater Brewing Company
    Photograph: Supplied/Freshwater Brewing Company
  2. Freshwater Brewing Company's beers
    Photograph: Supplied/Freshwater Brewing Company
  3. The exterior of Freshwater Brewing Company
    Photograph: Supplied/Freshwater Brewing Company
Time Out says

This pastel-hued Freshie brewery shines a spotlight on crisp, light lagers

Home to one of Sydney’s most beautiful beaches, a ripping pub and a happening, thong-wearing town, Freshwater has it going on (notable mention goes to Freshie Chickens – your Portuguese burger still slaps). And now it’s got its very own brewery, thanks to Freshwater Brewing Company, which was founded by Jonny Bucknall (ex-Lion and Modus Operandi). The relaxed white-washed and pastel-hued brewery focuses on lagers, though there are a few non-lagers too, as well as natural drops and cocktails for those among us who don’t like the taste of beer (wild). Go for the Freshie Pils, which is crisp and has a light fruitiness; the Wedge Cerveza, which goes down like a refreshing treat after the beach; and Duke’s Pilsner, a classic Czech-style beer named after Duke Kahanamoku, the first person to surf in Australia at Freshie Beach.

Every week there’s something fun happening, from comedy nights to paint and sip, art classes for the little ones, DJs and live bands. And your dogs are welcome to come along and join in, too (minus the beer). We say, hit the waves and then hit up Freshwater Brewing Company.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
4 Powells Rd
Brookvale
Sydney
2100
Contact:
View Website
0499 207 584
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 7am-3pm; Wed-Thu 7am-11pm; Fri-Sat 7am-midnight; Sun 7am-10pm
