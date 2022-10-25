Time Out says

The team behind Old Mate's Place have gone and opened a basement bar with snacks from an all-star cast

There’s a new basement bar coming October 26 from the good people behind Old Mate's Place and you’ll want to get in quick because it’s here for a good time, not a long time.

The hive-mind behind Ginny’s are industry stalwarts, Dre and Gabrielle Walters, Daniel Noble and Adam Cork. For the last few years they’ve been running the busy Clarence Street rooftop bar, Old Mates Place, and when the basement of the same building became available, they couldn’t resist jumping at the opportunity to add another element of flair to the area.

The inspiration is Corks’ mother, Ginny, and her travels throughout South-East Asia so the fitout is a knick-knack collector's paradise of all sorts of odds and ends.

More a casual, street-eatery than rollicking, subterranean bar, you can expect to see an array of internationally inspired tacos on the menu along with possibly the best crab sandwich you’ll ever bite into.

The kitchen is helmed by Joey Astorga (ex Smalls Deli, Cho Cho San) and the wine menu by Charlie Casben from Moya’s Juniper Lounge, who has arranged a short, sharp and punchy array of international and Australian vino.

The drinks list has been built by the Old Mate's team and rumour has it that they’ll be getting some very special talent behind the bar to deliver some world class cocktails.

Although we’d highly recommend making a booking, they will have some spots available at the bar for walk-ins. The pop-up is running for an extremely limited time, with plans to renovate the space into something a little more permanent over Christmas, so reserve your spot now because you don’t want to miss out on this one!

