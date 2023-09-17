Sydney
Timeout

Luc-San

  • Bars
  • Potts Point
  1. Tartare at Luc-San
    Photograph: David Li
  2. Cocktails at Luc-San
    Photograph: Pat Stevenson
  3. A tuna dish at Luc-San
    Photograph: David Li
Time Out says

A neighbourhood French and Japanese food-led bar by renowned chef Luke Mangan has landed in buzzy Potts Point

Luc-San, a French izakaya by Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan (also Glass Brasserie), is now open in Potts Point – and it’s the stuff of fusion dreams.

Tucked away on Pennys Lane, the food-led bar will be remixing the best of both French and Japanese cuisine, inspired by Mangan’s classical French training under two Michelin-starred chef Michel Albert Roux’s guidance, and his time spent working in Tokyo with his restaurant Salt.

This is the second French-Japanese spot we’ve seen open in recent months, joining Bistro Nido on George Street.

Fresh, local ingredients will be threaded throughout Luc-San’s menu, including wasabi leaves grown in Magan’s own veggie garden seen in the ‘Classic’ steak tartare with fried sushi rice.

Other opening numbers include tuna palmier with bonito mayo and pickled cucumber and prawns with a seaweed beurre blanc and shiso. A fiery robata grill will be pumping out tasty skewers including a pork, apple and ginger one. Finish on a sweet note with a white chocolate pudding with green tea and lime chantilly.

This is a bar, after all, so drinks are not an afterthought. Expect classic cocktails with a Japanese twist, like the Okinawa Vesper with nori-infused gin, shochu, Lillet Blanc (a French aromatised wine), and togarashi (a Japanese spice mixture).

If you’re after a tipple, you can get stuck into the sake and Japanese whiskey list (yes, please).

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Cnr Pennys Ln
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 4pm-late
