A natural wine party is popping up around Australia – and you're invited

It wasn't long ago that earthy ferments and lo-fi drops were considered 'alternative', but these days, you'll find at least a glass or two of natural vino on most Sydney wine lists worth their salt.

Celebrating the rise and rise of minimal intervention drops is Huge Moves, a natural wine festival curated by two natty aficianados: DRNKS owner Joel Amos and sommelier James Hird. Meet natural wine producers, grape growers and wholesalers, as well as the creatives behind spirit labels, craft beer brews, and local sakés.



The first party? It's set to take place at Maurice Terzini's Icebergs Dining Room and Bar in Bondi on Monday, June 14. Two tasting sessions will run from 11am to 2pm and 3.30pm to 6.30pm. If you book in for the second session, saunter on down to the Icebergs bar, meet winemakers and bliss out to DJs on the decks until late. It wouldn't be an Icebergs do without some dining along with your wining: so you'll be able to grab some palate cleansers and bite-sized snacks throughout the day. Plus, a bottleshop run by DRNKS will set up onsite, so you can take home a bottle of anything you enjoyed swilling on the day.

Huge Moves isn't just for Sydney-based natural wine-ophiles though – it's coming to Brisbane and Melbourne this year too, with more cities to follow.



Book tickets for the Sydney iteration online.