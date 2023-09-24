Time Out says

Escape to this new Moroccan-inspired rooftop oasis in the heart of Darlinghurst

A gorgeous Moroccan and Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar is now open in Sydney – and if that’s not saying sunset drinks, we don’t know what will.

Found on top of the Strand Hotel in Darlinghurst, Kasbah offers sweeping views of the city skyline coupled with dreamy decor that takes cues from the colours and life of Marrakesh – think pastel lounges, vibrant tiles, Persian rugs and lush greenery.

Spearheaded by Public’s new group creative culinary director Clayton Wells (ex-Automata), Kasbah’s food is French Moroccan-leaning, with small grazing plates designed to share.

We like the sounds of yellowfin tuna crudo with with piquillo peppers and lemon and saffron vinaigrette; duck with pistachio and burnt honey pastilla (a North African pie); and spiced tiger prawns with ginger, turmeric and coriander.

The award-winning Maybe Sammy team has been in charge of curating a drinks list for balmy spring and summer nights. Highlights include the Silk Road with vodka, coffee liquor, tahini, cardamom and rose water; and the Sultan Sour with rum, sultanas, cashew orgeat, pear, lime and mandarin soda. And vino expert Mike Bennie (P&V Merchants) has created the wine list, which has a focus on natural drops.

Named after a Moroccan-style walled town centre, Kasbah is one oasis we want to drink at and drink up.

