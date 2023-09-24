Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kasbah

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  1. The gorgeous rooftop bar Kasbah
    Photograph: Parker Blain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Kasbah at sunset
    Photograph: Parker Blain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A prawn dish at Kasbah
    Photograph: Parker Blain
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Escape to this new Moroccan-inspired rooftop oasis in the heart of Darlinghurst

A gorgeous Moroccan and Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar is now open in Sydney – and if that’s not saying sunset drinks, we don’t know what will.

Found on top of the Strand Hotel in Darlinghurst, Kasbah offers sweeping views of the city skyline coupled with dreamy decor that takes cues from the colours and life of Marrakesh – think pastel lounges, vibrant tiles, Persian rugs and lush greenery.

Spearheaded by Public’s new group creative culinary director Clayton Wells (ex-Automata), Kasbah’s food is French Moroccan-leaning, with small grazing plates designed to share.

We like the sounds of yellowfin tuna crudo with with piquillo peppers and lemon and saffron vinaigrette; duck with pistachio and burnt honey pastilla (a North African pie); and spiced tiger prawns with ginger, turmeric and coriander.

The award-winning Maybe Sammy team has been in charge of curating a drinks list for balmy spring and summer nights. Highlights include the Silk Road with vodka, coffee liquor, tahini, cardamom and rose water; and the Sultan Sour with rum, sultanas, cashew orgeat, pear, lime and mandarin soda. And vino expert Mike Bennie (P&V Merchants) has created the wine list, which has a focus on natural drops.

Named after a Moroccan-style walled town centre, Kasbah is one oasis we want to drink at and drink up.

RECOMMENDED:

Our guide to the best rooftop bars in Sydney

All our favourite bars in the one place

These are the top places to eat in Sydney right now

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
99 William St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9068 8527
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 4pm-late; Fri-Sat 1pm-late; Sun 1pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.