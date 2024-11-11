Newtown's new prosciutteria is part deli, part wine bar and 100 per cent Italian hospitality

When a place is called ‘Porkatroya’, you know it’s going to deliver a side serve of cheeky. After all, the name is a playful twist on the Italian phrase ‘porca troia’, which literally means ‘damn pig’, but in everyday slang, means ‘Holy sh!t’ or something worse – take our word for it, don’t ask any Italian nonnas.

Located on Newtown’s bustling King Street, Porkatroya opened in April to introduce us to the deliciously Italian concepts of prosciutteria, aperitivo and apericena. Hospitality veterans Filippo L’Episcopo (formerly of Rockpool Bar & Grill) and Gabriele Barbanti (ex-Ventuno and Seta) have teamed up to give us a perfect spot to unwind with friends and family over good grub and fine wine.

A nod to Italy’s beloved aperitivo culture as well as Spanish tapas bars, Porkatroya serves up a range of salty snacks and top drops. Inspired by the small prosciutto shops found in regional Italy, Porkatroya is part deli, part wine bar and 100 per cent Italian hospitality. The menu includes their must-try charcuterie board for two, generously piled with hand-sliced premium meats, olives and pickles.

You’ll also find rotisserie porchetta, hearty paninis, savoury bruschette and seasonal sides – the kind of things you want to enjoy over an hour or two with good conversation and cracking vino. Want more pork on your fork? Every Wednesday and Thursday night, Porkatroya has a porchetta roast special where you can get a cracking good feed with a glass of wine or beer for $39.

The extensive wine list has been handpicked by advanced sommelier L’Episcopo and leans heavily towards Italian wines that pair beautifully with the menu. Barbanti ups the ante with signature cocktails that have a clear brief: delightful and highly drinkable. So, if you’re wandering around Newtown, stop by for a vino, cocktail and a few plates. Cin cin!

