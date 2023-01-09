Time Out says

A new pastel-hued ‘seltzer bar’ has popped up at Bondi Beach, and we’re sure it will hold its own among the existing bevy of Bondi drinking spots. Rancho Seltzo has been launched by House Made Hospitality (the crew that’s brought us other popular haunts like Apollonia, the Carrington and Lana), in collaboration with Bondi Brewing Co. And the place brings all the sun, sea, sand and palm tree vibes that are fitting to Sydney’s most famous beachy neighbourhood.

The venue was inspired by the seltzer bars that have been popping up around California. “Considering seltzer consumption in Australia is on the rise, it’s been on our radar for a while to open a bar with a seltzer focus in Bondi,” says Scott Brown, House Made Hospitality’s director. “This space has the energy we were after, and it’s the perfect canvas for Paul’s brilliant [Bondi Brewing Co.] beers and seltzers.”

In addition to beers and seltzers, there’s a cocktail list that screams summer. Think Frozen Palomas and an ‘Iced Tropical Whip’ (a mix of white rum, macadamia, pineapple, banana and coconut cream). They serve up refreshing, alcohol-free Frescas, too.

The food menu is just as sunshiney. It’s been described as “combining Baja California flavours with Mediterranean influences”. You can share a plate of crispy prawn and avocado rolls; kingfish ceviche with coconut, grapefruit and jalapeno; fattoush salad with smoked trout; and some more substantial charred chicken and lamb shoulder dishes if you decide to hang around for dinner.

Rancho Seltzo has taken up the spot previously occupied by the Pacific Club on Campbell Parade. And while the white-washed walls and cacti clusters bring a Palm Springs atmosphere, it’s the bespoke paintings from well-loved, local, neo-expressionist artist Jakey Pedro that gives the space an edge.

It’s a pop-up for now, and it’ll be there until at least mid-2023 – and possibly even longer, if you guys love it. This experience is more geared toward walk-ins, but groups of four or more seltzer-lovers can make bookings by clicking right here.

Happy seltz-ing.

