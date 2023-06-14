Sydney
Sofia Cocktail Lounge

  • Bars
  • Redfern
  1. The lamb ribs at Sofia Cocktail Lounge
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  2. The inside of Sofia Cocktail Lounge with pink sofas
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  3. A selection of cocktails from Sofia Cocktail Lounge
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  4. The trout dish at Sofia Cocktail Lounge
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
Time Out says

Come to this new Redfern cocktail bar for Mediterranean snacks and cocktails made from olives grown in Greece

There’s a cocktail on the menu at Sofia Cocktail Lounge – the plush new bar by the team behind Sofia restaurant– made from extra virgin olive oil. Though this isn’t any old supermarket stuff. It’s made from rich and aromatic Koroneiki olives, which are grown in the family’s olive grove in Peloponnese in Greece. At Sofia Cocktail Lounge, the bartenders combine the fruity olive oil with Malfy gin, Massenez Poire Williams eau de vie, green chartreuse, lemon juice and lavender bitters, resulting in an impressive drink aptly called Liquid Gold. Interested? We are too.

Sofia Cocktail Lounge opened this month, and it’s by Con and Sophie Bousgas, who also own Sofia, the restaurant that this bar sits next to. Both venues (which are named after Sophie’s grandmother) are found above Bar Cleveland in Redfern. While Sofia is a restaurant for lunch and dinner, think of Sofia Cocktail Lounge as a place for a snack and a fancy drink – before you head out – or just before you head home.

The drink menu features all the classic cocktails, like a Manhattan, Gimlet Twist and Chilli Margarita, plus some other fun numbers like the Saz Jazz, made from Hennessy vs Cognac, ricotta-washed shiraz gin and wild strawberry liqueur with an absinthe rinse, bitters and lemon. Plus new and old world vinos.

The bar menu, overseen by chef Justin North and head chef Nathan Trelevean, is Mediterranean leaning, and features plates like warm sourdough with extra virgin olive; pomegranate cured ocean trout with fennel and ruby grapefruit salad; and spiced grass-fed beef tartare with garlic and grilled toast. Hungry? Sofia’s full a la carte menu is also available in the cocktail lounge.

North says: “We love the versatility of the new lounge area. From late afternoon it’s the perfect spot to meet friends for pre-dinner drinks. Our guests love to settle in to enjoy the signature cocktails, Shark Bay king prawns and our famous charred lamb ribs. People are also finishing their night out in the lounge with post-dinner drinks whilst enjoying the late evening music and atmosphere.”

Exposed brick walls are contrasted by soft pink velvet sofas, linen curtains, rattan armchairs and low marble-topped tables in the 30-seater space, creating a cosy and romantic vibe that has date night written all over it. 

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Bar Cleveland
1/433 Cleveland St
Redfern
Sydney
2016
Contact:
View Website
02 9698 1908
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 5pm-midnight; Fri-Sun noon-4pm
