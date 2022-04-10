Time Out says

Some of the city's best mixologists put their skills to the test at this boozy harbourside celebration

There's no denying that this city loves a waterfront bevvy, ideally to be sipped while admiring one of the best views of the harbour you can find. So it's damn good news that after a two-year hiatus, a weekend-long celebration of small bars, their inventive cocktails and the pros behind them is headed to the harbourside digs of Opera Bar.

Bartenders from 13 of Sydney’s most innovative cocktail bars — including Re-, Maybe Sammy, PS40, and Double Deuce Lounge — are set to shake and stir 26 different cocktail recipes over two days, on the new dates this April of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10. Think fluoro 80s thoughts with PS40’s ‘Miami Vice’ - part watermelon cooler, part pina colada. Take a trip back to childhood with Rosenbaum & Fuller’s ‘Zappo’ (Bombay Sapphire, blackcurrant liqueur, grape soda, verjus, and lemon). Re’s exclusive festival creation is ‘Mjango Unchained’ with Bacardi white rum, mango, myrtle and sumac syrup, and lime. While Maybe Sammy’s ‘Bang Bang’ takes you on a citrusy Italian summer vacation. Can you think of a more enticing and terrifying way to spend a day than drinking with Sydney's most well-seasoned party monsters? Didn't think so.

Plus, the mixing doesn't end with the drinks – DJs will be playing throughout the event, and event partner Bacardi will be running demonstrations and masterclasses on the side, too. Each ticket is $49, and it's a pretty sweet deal – you'll get entry to the festival, demonstrations from the cocktail masterminds, as well as three cocktails through your session. Score.

Tickets can be booked online via Opera Bar here.

