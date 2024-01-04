Time Out says

If you’re looking for a prime spot to enjoy the sunset over the Blue Mountains with an ice cold beer, we might just have found it. Perched on the edge of the Jamison Valley, Scenic World's Terrace Bar offers far-reaching views across the dramatic escarpment – with Katoomba Falls cascading down the rockface to the left and a perfectly uninterrupted view of the Three Sisters to the right.

The focus here is on celebrating everything the Mountains have to offer, so snacks (loaded grazing boards and warm pretzels) spotlight local ingredients, and hydration comes from local providers: Mountain Culture beers, Dryridge Estate wines and Hillbilly Ciders.

Though Terrace Bar is attached to Scenic World (you’ll watch Australia’s first cable car Scenic Skyway glide across the valley as you kick back with your beer), guests don’t need a ticket to Scenic World to stop by the bar for a sunset drink.

The bar is open on Friday and Saturday evenings until 8pm – just enough time to watch the Mountains wrap themselves in gold before heading for dinner nearby at one of these fab Blue Mountains restaurants. You can learn more about Terrace Bar over here.





