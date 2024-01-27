Time Out says

Don’t be fooled by The Chippo Hotel. It may look like your typical inner-city boozer with weekend gigs, trivia nights and pub grub. But take a closer look and you’ll soon discover that those chunky ‘chicken’ parmies, gravy-drenched pies and fully loaded nachos are all 100 per cent plant-based.

A recent glow-up saw Chippo’s locale fitted with funky new interiors – still under that same tropical grunge umbrella – and a fully vegan bistro called Mama B's. There’s not a trace of meat or dairy in the kitchen at Mama B's, but that doesn’t mean she won't deliver when it comes to classic pub grub.

Keep it familiar with battered ‘fish’ tacos, ‘Reuben’ subs, American cheeseburgers, and bangers and mash. Or cure your comfort cravings with creamy mashed potato balls, fried ‘mozzarella’ sticks, golden popcorn ‘chicken’, or a good old bowl of poutine. The ultimate childhood throwbacks are served at dessert, featuring Biscoff cheesecake cups, rocky road brownies, and s'mores.

You’ll want to hit up the Chippo on weekday nights where you can cash in on their $15 dinner specials and $6 happy hour. Set yourself up in the main bar on Mondays for $15 schnittys and trivia, relax in the courtyard with two-for-one cocktails on Thursdays, or venture to the basement gig room for live music and comedy (almost) every other night of the week. Did we mention the Chippo is dog-friendly? Don’t let your four-legged friends miss out on the fun.

