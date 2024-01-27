Sydney
Timeout

The Chippo Hotel

  • Bars
  • Chippendale
  1. A roast dinner plate
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  2. Pub courtyard full of people
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  3. Two people playing pool
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  4. Fish and chips
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  5. A pub courtyard with a fire pit
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  6. Pub interiors
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
  7. Squid and aioli
    Photograph: Supplied | Mama Bs
Time Out says

Chippendale local pub is home to Sydney's growing music and comedy scene, plus an all-vegan bistro

Don’t be fooled by The Chippo Hotel. It may look like your typical inner-city boozer with weekend gigs, trivia nights and pub grub. But take a closer look and you’ll soon discover that those chunky ‘chicken’ parmies, gravy-drenched pies and fully loaded nachos are all 100 per cent plant-based

A recent glow-up saw Chippo’s locale fitted with funky new interiors – still under that same tropical grunge umbrella – and a fully vegan bistro called Mama B's. There’s not a trace of meat or dairy in the kitchen at Mama B's, but that doesn’t mean she won't deliver when it comes to classic pub grub.

Keep it familiar with battered ‘fish’ tacos, ‘Reuben’ subs, American cheeseburgers, and bangers and mash. Or cure your comfort cravings with creamy mashed potato balls, fried ‘mozzarella’ sticks, golden popcorn ‘chicken’, or a good old bowl of poutine. The ultimate childhood throwbacks are served at dessert, featuring Biscoff cheesecake cups, rocky road brownies, and s'mores.

You’ll want to hit up the Chippo on weekday nights where you can cash in on their $15 dinner specials and $6 happy hour. Set yourself up in the main bar on Mondays for $15 schnittys and trivia, relax in the courtyard with two-for-one cocktails on Thursdays, or venture to the basement gig room for live music and comedy (almost) every other night of the week. Did we mention the Chippo is dog-friendly? Don’t let your four-legged friends miss out on the fun. 

RECOMMENDED:

How many of Sydney’s best vegan restaurants have you dined at?

Here's our list of the best Sydney pubs right here, right now

Where to find dog-friendly pubs and bars in Sydney

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
87-91 Abercrombie St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
View Website
0417 845 266
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 4pm - late; Wed-Sun noon - late
