Glebe’s Nags Head Hotel has been welcoming punters and pouring cold ales since 1836. The historic boozer recently underwent a massive renovation and is now home to a British-inspired gastropub led by Nelly Robinson, chef-owner of Sydney’s award-winning Nel. Called Winstons, it’s essentially a flash restaurant within a pub, similar to the concept pioneered in England by the likes of Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge. Originally from the UK, Robinson grew up around British pubs and is excited to bring a touch of gastropub nostalgia to Winstons, adding his signature playful flair.

Guests can enjoy a five-course set menu, featuring three snacks, bread, entree, main and dessert for $85 per person. Highlights include a prawn tartlet with caviar, a runny-yolk Scotch egg with spiced mayo, and crumpets with chicken-fat butter.

Robinson’s show-stopping beef Wellington, ranked as the world’s second-best dish by The World’s 50 Best TasteHunters 2023, also features on the menu. The beef cheek is marinated in black, pink and pepperberry peppercorns, slow-cooked for 15 hours, wrapped in a mushroom duxelles and parsley pancake, and finished with a layer of spelt pastry.

“I love to make old favourites new again, adding my own playful touch to the menu,” says Robinson.

For a more casual night out, the ground floor is where you’ll find The Pub, a cosy watering hole serving UK-pub classics. Hello, creamy fish pie and curried mussels. On Sundays, a traditional roast with all the trimmings is available for $35 per person. Pair your hearty feed with a cold beer – the taps feature local small breweries alongside English-style ales.

With its original timber bar, vintage lights and a grand piano, Nags Head Hotel channels an old English tavern vibe. And with Robinson’s trademark whimsical flair, it’s also a little bit of Sydney, too.

